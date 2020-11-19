Students in Calhoun City and Gordon County schools came together to donate 40,050 items to this year's Voluntary Action Center Fired Up Food Drive, making it a record-breaking year for the fundraiser and nearly doubling the intake from 2019.
"I was very concerned going into the food drive that we wouldn’t collect as many donations as in years past. Calhoun City and Gordon County schools went above and beyond to help ensure food is available to serve individuals from our Community Kitchen and Food Pantry. We were blown away at the support from the local community and want to thank everyone who made a donation," said VAC Executive Director Stacy Long.
Calhoun City Schools students donated 9,447 total non-perishable food items with Calhoun Primary contributing the most with 3,096.
Gordon County Schools donated 30,603 total non-perishable food items with Belwood Elementary contributing the most with 8,123 and Fairmount Elementary coming in at a close second with 7,638. Collections at Sonoraville High School are still ongoing because of their hybrid schedule, so more items are expected to roll in through the end of the week.
"Gordon County is an amazing place to live because we are always willing to help others and help those in need," Long said.
The Fired Up Food Drive has existed in some capacity for nearly two decades. It started many years ago as 'Cans From Fans,' a canned food drive that took place at school football games and drew on the generosity of local sports fans. Now students bring canned food items to their homeroom classes at school, but the impact is still the same — the donations help to sustain the community feeding programs at the VAC all year long.
In 2019, the VAC’s food pantry program provided 2,926 families with food bags, reaching nearly 7,000 individuals in Calhoun and Gordon County. In the same year, the community kitchen served 30,421 free, hot meals to community members in need. None of it would have been possible without the annual food drive, which Long said provides about 85 percent of the food served at the VAC throughout the year.
The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 S. Wall St. in Calhoun. Donations of canned food, toys and other items are accepted year-round. Call 706-629-7283 to set up a time to drop off donations in person at the center.