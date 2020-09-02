A team of students at W.L. Swain Elementary School recently took part in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, a statewide bee-counting effort conducted Aug. 21-22 by the University of Georgia Center for Urban Agriculture.
“The goal of this project is to gather data on pollinator insect populations, foster pollinator habitats and increase entomological literacy about these insects,” explained Becky Griffin, UGA Extension school garden and pollinator census coordinator.
Griffin the program on the Great Backyard Bird Count, a citizen science program run by Cornell University that asks people to count the birds they see in their backyard.
Students were encouraged to participate in the count during STEAM class and enjoyed becoming citizen scientists.
Teacher Nikki Hampton said, “All of our students from K-5 are now experts on at least one type of pollinator!”
Students were able to search for such insects thanks to the school’s sensory garden.