Student of the Month: Alex Repp

Alex Repp, this month’s Calhoun Times Student of the Month, will be headed to Georgia Tech in the fall to study biomedical engineering.
As a student at Calhoun High School, Repp has been involved in everything from singing in a quartet and writing essays for the school’s literary team, serving as section leader for the alto saxophones in the marching band and president of the Beta Club, playing golf, co-creating a student-to-student tutoring program and participating in Future Business Leaders of America.
Repp was nominated by Computer Science teacher Dr. Cherri Rains, who praised him for always going “above and beyond” with his studies, particularly in the computer science pathway.
“Alex has been in the computer science pathway and FBLA all four years of high school. He is going above and beyond this year by taking a fourth level of computer science with AP computer Science A which is a Java coding class,” Rains said. “Alex also is going to state in the Georgia Technology Fair with a mobile app he created using JavaScript coding.”
Asked about his experiences, Repp said one of the things he is most proud of accomplishing in high school is the creation of the student-to-student tutoring program, Student Support Team Tutors (SST Tutoring). He worked with two friends to get the program started after they noticed other students struggling with remembering material in math and science in particular. They decided to take one period out of their day to try and help other students in those areas.
“We saw that a lot of kids, especially around finals and comprehensive exams and stuff, were struggling with subjects that had been covered earlier on in the year that they were kind of scared to ask about because the class had already moved on,” he said. “So, we thought that we were all three pretty good at math and science so we could help them out in those subjects that require knowing and remembering previous items for later on.”
Repp said SST Tutoring offers everything from standardized test prep and coursework assistance. They also go into credit recovery classes and assists students in those classes when needed.
Another of the things he said he was most proud of is his work with the Beta Club, specifically their fundraising arm. In the past, the club has purchased farming and agriculture-related items to donate to communities around the world who could use them most through the Heifer Project. This year, the club set a different goal. They wanted to purchase a bundle with all the equipment needed to start a farm from the ground up.
“The Beta Club here has always donated to the Heifer Project, which is a project where we purchase livestock or feed or wells or something for a community in need across the world. In the past, we’ve donated a pair of calves or chickens or something, but this year we realized there was a package that would allow us to send someone basically an entire farm,” Repp said. “We made that our end of year goal, and we achieved it. That was an amazing thing we were able to do.”
A self-proclaimed “shy person,” Repp said he is glad he was able to participate in so many clubs and activities at Calhoun. Doing so helped him come out of his shell and taught him that he could use his talents to help take away some of those nerves he felt previously in large groups.
“I used to be this really shy person, but at Calhoun I’ve come out of my shell. I hated birthday parties before because I didn’t like having the focus on me, but here, I’ve realized I’m actually good at things and can use my talents to project myself and come out of my shell, so I’ve really grown as a person,” Repp said. “Being involved helped me find ways to get out in the community and help people while doing things I love. I think I’ll be able to use those skills in college.”