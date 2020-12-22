According to the National Weather Service, Gordon County is predicted to receive moderate to heavy rain on Thursday with totals approaching 1.5 inches. Very cold air will rush in behind the front as it passes through, and some snow flurries could be associated with that.
Winds are predicted to pick up, as well, so there is the potential for some downed trees and powerlines. With temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s going into Friday morning, there will be the potential for black ice on surfaces that are still wet, including roadways and bridges.
Plan ahead for travel and allow extra time if traveling early.
Gordon County public safety and public works will continue to monitor this situation and pass along updates as they become available.
Sign up to receive community alerts at https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=82822.