Stephens High was the school that served black students from 1929 until 1966 when it closed its doors and integrated with Calhoun City Schools. The school boasted a dominant athletic program that won numerous state championships in girls and boys basketball and through its track and field program.
Though much of the history of the school has been lost to time, athletics has remained as a way of reuniting and celebrating the students who attended school within Stephens’ walls.
For many years, a Black History Basketball Classic was held every February as a way of reminding the community of its history and to promote racial unity. Robert Chattam, a 1953 Stephens High graduate, called Stepens a “basketball school” in a previous interview with The Calhoun Times.
“That was our forte,” he said, noting that the team won its first state championship in 1952. “This game is a way to bring the history of Stephens School together.”
Calhoun City Council member Ray Denmon, also a Stephens High graduate, said the game provided a chance to focus on Gordon County youth and remind them of the history that led to today.
“They’re our future,” he said. “The games are a way to let them know a little about their heritage. It means a lot of the community. It’s all about unity in the community.”
Stephens High and its tradition of excellence in sports has also been recognized by the Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame. Maude Chattam and Zeke McDaniel are both graduates of the school who have been inducted into the hall in the last several years.
Chattam was a basketball start at Stephens from 1955 to 1959, scoring a total of 2,300 points in just four seasons. She helped lead the team to state championships in the 1957 and 1958 seasons and also two district championships, and was undefeated in 19 starts in 1958.
Chattam won top scoring honors in the 1955 season with 548 points and in the 1956 season with 689 points. She scored 123 points in one three-game stretch in the State Tournament as well as scoring 90 points in three games in the 1957 District Tournament. She earned an award after scoring 66 points in two games in the 1958 State Tournament, and her single-game high for her career was 53.
She also competed in track and field at Stephens, winning awards for the high jump, broad jump and 440 relay. She went on to graduate from Tennessee A&I State University and went to work for the FBI, Woodward & Lothrop, Auto-Train, the University of the District of Columbia and retired from the Division of Finance at D.C. Public Schools.
She won first place in the United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championship in 2011.
McDaniel was another basketball standout at Stephens, where he attended school from 1948-1952. He helped lead the school to the 1952 state championship, and later went on to attend Savannah State University, where he played four different sports. He was a team captain and four-year letterman in football, started as a freshman in basketball, and also lettered in baseball and track and field during his time there.
McDaniel became a teacher and coach after graduating from college. He was the head basketball coach at Stephens High, where he led the team to the 1961 state championship. He was also the head track and field coach, and his team won state championships in 1960 and 1961.
He then became head basketball coach at Georgia School for the Deaf, where he served from 1963 to 1986, leading the Tigers to the Mason-Dixon Championship five times.
McDaniel is a member of the GSD Hall of Fame and Rome/Floyd County Hall of Fame and has also won Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year, Atlanta Tip Off Club Coach of the Year, Rome News-Tribune Coach of the Year and Mason-Dixon Coach of the Decade.
Remembering the school
Sports are not the only way that the black community in Calhoun-Gordon County have opted to celebrate their history. They do so through fellowship together at the McConnel Road Community Center, which was built 12 years after the Stephens School building was demolished in 1966.
“It was hard for all of us in the community to see our school demolished,” said Janie Aker, a 1955 Stephens graduate, in 2011. “(The community center) has so much significance because they had torn the school down. It means we can remember where our school was.”
In January, the community gathered together at the center to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as part of Friendship Baptist Church’s annual Martin Luther King Memorial Musical Tribute Service. That night was about promoting racial unity and strength, but it also served as a time for reminding members of the black community to keep moving forward and to never forget its history, no matter the obstacles.
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward,” Adairsville Mayor Ken Carson said, quoting the late King. “He was right. We have to put off the mindset of ‘I can’t’ and grasp tightly to our faith and the mindset of ‘I can, I can.’ If you build a community, you have to build it on love and unity, backed by the love of God. We have done that.”