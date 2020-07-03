The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present a State of Industry Virtual Zoom Webinar at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24. AdventHealth Gordon is the signature sponsor of the event, which will feature Russell Grizzle, CEO of Mannington Mills, as the keynote speaker. The event is free to chamber members and their guests, but registration for the virtual event will be required.
“We are excited to present this legacy event and profoundly grateful to AdventHealth Gordon for taking the lead as signature sponsor. This will be the chamber’s first major event since COVID-19 compelled the cancellation of our regular calendar and the hospital’s generosity has positioned us for a successful launch as we get back to business. The chamber is ready to start creating our new normal, as are so many of our members and partners,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. Russell Grizzle, CEO of Mannington Mills and a widely respected leader in the industrial sector, deliver the keynote,” she continued. “We are eager to hear the message he shares with our members and the business community at large.”
Grizzle joined Mannington in 2010 as Chief Operating Officer and assumed the role of President and CEO two years later. He has spent most of his career in the flooring industry, starting at Milliken & Co. Grizzle is past chairman of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute, the Carpet and Rug Institute and Georgia Textile Manufacturers’ Association. He earned his B.S. in chemical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and later attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Mannington Mills employs approximately 3,600 people in its family of companies at manufacturing sites across the world, in the cities of: Salem, N.J.; Calhoun, Ga.; Dalton, Ga.; Madison, Ga.; San Jose, Calif.; Eustis, Fla.; High Point, N.C.; McAdenville, N.C.; and Coventry, United Kingdom.
The State of Industry event is presented by the Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; working with Co-Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool Inc.; and Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools. This will be the tenth annual presentation. Education and Workforce Development also presents the Chamber’s annual Golf Tournament, which funds scholarships to high school seniors.
In the last decade, featured speakers have included leaders and executives from the Carpet & Rug Institute, Dalton College of Business, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Kennesaw State University, Mercer University, Mohawk Industries, Pine Hall Brick Company, Shaw Industries Group, and TPA Realty Services.
The State of Industry Event is made possible by a host of sponsors, with AdventHealth Gordon designated as Signature Sponsor. Fox Systems, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Starr-Mathews Agency, and Synovus have come forward as sponsors at the President’s level. The Development Authority of Gordon County, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Power, and M&S Logistics are sponsoring at the Engineer’s Level. Gordon County Schools is sponsoring at the Innovator’s Level. A variety of sponsorship opportunities remain available, with four price levels in place and each providing sponsors with promotional value tied to their investment.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.