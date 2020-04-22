Naomi Bartolacci stands at her hair stylist station at Like Butterflies Salon on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Avondale Estates, Ga. Bartolacci and her co-workers voluntarily closed the salon as the new coronavirus spread, but they are discussing how soon to open the doors to customers again in light of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to allow businesses like salons to reopen this weekend.