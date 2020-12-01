That is the message Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson delivered to his team in practice this week ahead of Friday night’s big second-round playoff showdown at Clarke Central at 7:30 p.m. Despite the Jackets getting a win against Lithia Springs last week, Stephenson wants to see more from his team.
“We can’t take our team that we took to Lithia Springs to Athens to play Clarke Central and win,” Stephenson said. “That’s the bottom line. I talked with them today about that. We’ve got to improve this week. Today, they responded really well. We had a really good Monday practice. The excitement was there. We got to match that the next two or three days to get ready for the game.”
Clarke Central comes into the game against Calhoun riding high, thanks to last week’s 41-20 first-round victory over M.L. King to cap off a 7-2 regular season. The Gladiators’ only losses came to infamous GHSA powerhouse Buford and undefeated Oconee County early in the season. Stephenson knows his team has their hands full against Clarke Central.
“Clarke Central is a great football team,” Stephenson said. “They (the Clarke Central coaches) do a very good job of coaching their guys up, and they got athletes to go with their coaching. Any time a team can beat Buford in football, they’re a good program. They beat them last year and lost to them this year. We’re excited about the challenge. Any time you get to the second round, the stakes are that much higher. We’re looking forward to going over there and seeing what we can do.”
The Gladiators certainly have talent all over the field, and their offense is a prime example of that fact. Their balanced scoring unit is led by the strong-armed lefty William Robinson at quarterback, running back William Richardson and a talented receiving corps. Stephenson talked about the offense that his defense will be tasked with slowing down on Friday night.
“Their offense is very explosive,” Stephenson said. “They’ve got a very good quarterback. The quarterback does a good job of finding the open guys, and he’s got a strong enough arm to get it there. They got a lot of explosive receivers and running backs, and they’ll go into a lot of different sets to try to get their playmakers the ball out in space. They have some wildcat formations where they have their receivers back there at quarterback. They’re explosive. They got a lot of weapons and a lot of different ways they can attack you. The defense is going to have to adjust to what they’re doing and hopefully stop it.”
Two of those playmakers that stand out above the rest are the aforementioned Richardson and wide receiver Jairus Mack, who has the ability to take it the distance on any given play according to Stephenson. Mack leads a formidable group of pass catchers, highlighted by Antonio Jewell and Justin Hodges.
Besides slowing down the offense, moving the ball against a likewise talented Gladiators’ defense and focusing on the fundamentals, Stephenson wants his team to start strong. He sees that as crucial if the Jackets want to advance.
“We got to start better. To me, that goes back to practice and preparation. If we’ve got to fix one thing, it’s to prepare better, so we don’t get behind the eight ball like we kind of did Friday. We got to find a way to match their (Clarke Central’s) intensity and match their execution early, so we don’t dig ourselves a hole. Again, in really big games, it always comes down to the details and the small things — blocking and tackling and either causing turnovers or not turning the ball over and a few special teams plays here and there, and that normally decides who wins in big games like this.”
And, without a doubt, this game is certainly a big one.