Wednesday was Gordon Central head basketball coach Wes Greer's birthday.
But the Warriors gave him the early present Tuesday night with a win over Dalton Academy, a team they will be facing with great regularity starting next year because DA will be joining their Region.
"It was nice," Greer said of the win and the birthday. "It was a good game. And we needed the win so it was good that we got it."
The Warriors went into Friday night's home game against Southeast Whitfield County (details were not available at press time) with a 3-5 mark, snapping a four-game losing streak with the win over Dalton Academy.
Greer said they're just trying to get better every day, but building a program takes time.
"We're doing okay," he said. "We've had our struggles, but we've had some games where we have played well. But we've still got a lot of growing to do. We've got a lot of things that we've still got to keep working on and keep getting better at. Right now, we're just trying to be the best team we can be.
"But I want my guys to understand that they need to come in every day, work hard, and trust your teammate and trust yourself and just go out and play. And I feel like if we keep doing that, we'll get where we want to go."
That record includes an 0-2 mark in AA Region 7 with losses to Coosa and Chattooga last Friday night.
"We've been in every game except I feel like they Chattooga game," he said. "They're good. They're really good. They're a solid team one through five. They're long and athletic and they gave us a lot of trouble. But I think other than that game, we've had our chances in the others, we just couldn't quite get it done."
In the loss to Chattooga, the Indians got their offense cranked up early, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and 49 in the first half to take control by halftime and eventually secure a 79-38 victory.
Greer said based on early impressions, the Indians, who are off to a 2-0 start in the league, could be the team everyone is chasing to the top of the Region 7 hill.
"I know Chattooga is really good," Greer said of the schools in Gordon Central's region. "I know Model is very good. Coosa is a streaky team. I know Fannin (County) is very good and Dade (County) is playing well, but from what I have seen it's Chattooga and then everybody else. But it's a strong region with a lot of very good teams, so we've got our work cut out for us. But I feel like if we go out there and be as competitive as we can be and give a great effort every time we take the floor, then we can definitely be competitive with these teams we are playing."
During that recent four-game skid, which took a little shine off a solid 2-1 start, it would appear they had troubles scoring with less than 44 points in three of them, but Greer said it was the defensive issues that were the problem with an average of 66 points a game allowed in that span.
"We've got to keep working on our defense," he said. "We've got to get better at that end of the floor. I am a zone coach. I'd rather play zone and when you're trying to do some of the things we're doing with the zone and the match-up zone, it takes a while to learn it and it takes a while to do it correctly. And it takes time to learn all the concepts and tendencies are a part of it.
"But we've got to be better at the defensive end, because if we don't stop these teams or at least slow them down, then we're not going to be very competitive. To me, that's where it has to start, at the defensive end of the floor, so we've got to keep putting in the time we need too to become the defensive team we have to be to be competitive."
After just one week of 2A Region 7 activity before Christmas, Chattooga and Coosa were tied for first place at 2-0 with Dade County also winning its first league game, a 77-37 blowout of Pepperell, putting the Trojans are 1-0.
Model is 1-1 while Fannin County is 0-1 and Gordon Central and Pepperell are each 0-2.
All the teams will resume Region games right after the New Year begins and Greer said the Warriors want to be playing good, consistent basketball for the games that will determine their playoff status.
"I just want to see us continue to learn how to compete and I want to see us stay competitive," Greer said. "I want to see us keep working to get better at everything we're trying to do and at just the game itself. We have to keep working as hard as we can. I don't think there's a ceiling to how good we can be or what we can do, but we have to keep working and we have to commit to being the best defensive team we can be."
The Warriors will play in the North Murray Mistletoe tournament Monday through Wednesday before enjoying their Christmas holiday.
They are slated to return to Region action right after 2022 arrives on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a road game at Pepperell.