It's not even January and the Gordon Central basketball team has already reached several milestones the Warriors haven't seen in a long time.
But the hope is they're just getting started.
The Warriors enter the holiday break on a two-game win streak in Region 7-2A after edging first Haralson County Friday night and then Fannin County Saturday afternoon at home.
The 66-63 victory over Haralson County was their first Region win in basketball in nearly three years. Then on Saturday, they took down Fannin County, 66-61 for their second consecutive league win and it is the first time in over five years, they have won back-to-back league games.
The wins also boost their record to 8-3 and it is the first time in over a decade, that the Gordon Central basketball program has won eight games.
While all of those achievements have been a real boost to the program and the school, second-year head coach Wes Greer is looking for more.
"The big thing is we want to keep this going," Greer said. "We know right now,we're in a good spot, but hopefully we can keep it going. We're playing well, but still got a lot of things we need to tighten up. Especially at the defensive end. But we're definitely encouraged with the way the kids responded last week.
"We were in three tough games and found a way to win two of them. And we had a chance Tuesday against North Murray, we just a couple of mistakes at the defensive end at the end of the game that hurt us. But Friday and Saturday, those games were tight all the way, and I definitely think, not just winning them, but winning them the way we did, is absolutely a big confidence-builder for the kids. It shows them that if we just keep working and fighting, we can get it done because that's how we got it done Friday against Haralson (County) and Saturday against Fannin (County). We kept fighting and working. I was really proud of them."
They went into last week with three Region 7-2A games and really needed to win at least two of them to keep pace in the early standings and they did exactly that.
They began the week with a 49-44 loss to Murray County on the Warriors' floor, but then bounced back with two had-to-have wins, putting them squarely in the middle of the 7-2A playoff picture when the teams resume their league schedule in January.
