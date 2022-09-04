Gavin Gray's 50-yard touchdown pass to Deiondre Wilson with 16 seconds to go lifted Berry to a 31-24 win in the Vikings' season opener at Maryville on Saturday afternoon.

With two minutes remaining in the contest, the Scots scored a touchdown to tie the game at 24-24.

