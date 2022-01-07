Sports Calendar

Monday, Jan. 10

Basketball

Ashworth Middle School girls at Adairsville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

BASKETBALL

Calhoun vs. Hiram, 7:30 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m., Ringgold High School

Gordon Central vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun girls vs. Hiram, 6 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville girls at Ringgold, 6 p.m., Ringgold High School

Gordon Central girls vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Dalton, 5 p.m., Dalton Middle School

WRESTLING

Sonoraville junior varsity at JV Scramble, 5 p.m., The Furnace

Calhoun Middle School at Region Duals, Red Top Middle School, 4 p.m.

Ashworth Middle School vs. Northwest Whitfield Middle and Bagley Middle, 4:30 p.m., Northwest Whitfield Middle

Wednesday, Jan. 12

BASKETBALL

Red Bud Middle vs. Woodland, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle

Red Bud Middle School girls at Woodland, 5:30 p.m., Woodland Middle School

Thursday, Jan. 13

WRESTLING

Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m., Southeast Whitfield High School

BASKETBALL

Ashworth Middle School vs. Pepperell, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle

Ashworth Middle at Pepperell, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle School

Red Bud Middle at Rockmart, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle

Red Bud Middle girls vs. Rockmart, 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle

Friday, Jan. 14

BASKETBALL

Gordon Central vs. Dalton Academy, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun vs. Woodland, 8:30 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., The Hive

Gordon Central girls vs. Dalton Academy, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High

Calhoun girls vs. Woodland, 7 p.m., The Hive

Sonoraville girls vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 7 p.m., The Hive

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swimming Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Gordon Central at AA Sectional Duals, 5:30 p.m., Bremen High School

Saturday, Jan. 15

SWIMMING & DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swim Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Calhoun at State Dual Sectionals, 9 a.m., TBA

Gordon Central at AA Sectional Duals, 9 a.,m., Bremen High School,

Sonoraville at State Quads, 10 a.m., The Furnace

Ashworth Middle School at League Traditional, 9 a.m., Model Middle School

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle School at Red Bud Middle, Jayvees at 11 a.m. and Varsity at 1 p.m.

Calhoun Middle School girls at Red Bud Middle, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and Varsity at 12 p.m.

Ashworth Middle School at Chattooga, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., Chattooga Middle

Ashworth Middle School girls at Chattooga, 11 a.m., Chattooga Middle

