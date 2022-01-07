Sports Calendar

Monday, Jan. 10
Basketball
Ashworth Middle School girls at Adairsville, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
BASKETBALL
Calhoun vs. Hiram, 7:30 p.m., The Hive
Sonoraville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m., Ringgold High School
Gordon Central vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High
Calhoun girls vs. Hiram, 6 p.m., The Hive
Sonoraville girls at Ringgold, 6 p.m., Ringgold High School
Gordon Central girls vs. Dade County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High
SWIMMING & DIVING
Calhoun Middle School boys and girls at Dalton, 5 p.m., Dalton Middle School
WRESTLING
Sonoraville junior varsity at JV Scramble, 5 p.m., The Furnace
Calhoun Middle School at Region Duals, Red Top Middle School, 4 p.m.
Ashworth Middle School vs. Northwest Whitfield Middle and Bagley Middle, 4:30 p.m., Northwest Whitfield Middle
Wednesday, Jan. 12
BASKETBALL
Red Bud Middle vs. Woodland, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle
Red Bud Middle School girls at Woodland, 5:30 p.m., Woodland Middle School
Thursday, Jan. 13
WRESTLING
Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield County, 5:30 p.m., Southeast Whitfield High School
BASKETBALL
Ashworth Middle School vs. Pepperell, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle
Ashworth Middle at Pepperell, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle School
Red Bud Middle at Rockmart, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity at 5:30 p.m., Rockmart Middle
Red Bud Middle girls vs. Rockmart, 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle
Friday, Jan. 14
BASKETBALL
Gordon Central vs. Dalton Academy, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High
Calhoun vs. Woodland, 8:30 p.m., The Hive
Sonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., The Hive
Gordon Central girls vs. Dalton Academy, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High
Calhoun girls vs. Woodland, 7 p.m., The Hive
Sonoraville girls vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 7 p.m., The Hive
SWIMMING & DIVING
Calhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swimming Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Gordon Central at AA Sectional Duals, 5:30 p.m., Bremen High School
Saturday, Jan. 15
SWIMMING & DIVING
Calhoun boys and girls at Northwest Georgia Swim Association (NWGA) meet, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Calhoun at State Dual Sectionals, 9 a.m., TBA
Gordon Central at AA Sectional Duals, 9 a.,m., Bremen High School,
Sonoraville at State Quads, 10 a.m., The Furnace
Ashworth Middle School at League Traditional, 9 a.m., Model Middle School
BASKETBALL
Calhoun Middle School at Red Bud Middle, Jayvees at 11 a.m. and Varsity at 1 p.m.
Calhoun Middle School girls at Red Bud Middle, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and Varsity at 12 p.m.
Ashworth Middle School at Chattooga, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., Chattooga Middle
Ashworth Middle School girls at Chattooga, 11 a.m., Chattooga Middle