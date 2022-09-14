Sports calendar Sports calendar Sep 14, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Sept. 14FOOTBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cass, 5 p.m., Phil Reeve StadiumAshworth Middle School vs. Coosa, 4:45 p.m., Ashworth MiddleVOLLEYBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Cass, junior varsity match at 4:30 p.m. and varsity match at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleAshworth Middle School vs. Armuchee and Pepperell, 4:15 p.m., Armuchee Middle SchoolRed Bud Middle School eighth grade vs. Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Red Bud MiddleRed Bud Middle School seventh grade at Pickens, 4:30 p.m., Pickens County MiddleThursday, Sept. 15SOFTBALLHiram at Calhoun, 5:55 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolSonoraville vs. Cedartown, 5:30 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central at Model, 5 p.m., Model High SchoolVOLLEYBALLCalhoun at Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe and North Murray, 6 p.m., Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High SchoolGordon Central at Darlington, 5 p.m., Darlington High SchoolFOOTBALLSonoraville junior varsity at Adairsville, 5 p.m, Adairsville High SchoolGOLFAshworth Middle School, Calhoun Middle, Rome Middle at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome, all dayCROSS COUNTRYAshworth Middle School boys and girls at the Warrior Invitational, 4:45 p.m., Ashworth MiddleFriday, Sept. 16FOOTBALLCalhoun at Sonoraville, 7:30 p.m., The FurnaceSOFTBALLCalhoun at Gordon Lee tournament, Yellow Jackets vs. St. Pius X Catholic at 4:45 p.m. and vs. Dade County at 6:30 p.m., Warner Park in Chattanooga, TNSaturday, Sept. 17CROSS COUNTRYCalhoun boys and girls at the Wire2Wire Invitational, 9 a.m., Dellinger Park in CartersvilleGordon Central boys and girls at the Armuchee Trail Run, boys varsity at 8 and girls varsity race at 8:30 and junior varsity at 9 a.m., Armuchee High SchoolRed Bud Middle School at the General Assembly Meet, 9 a.m., Heritage Middle SchoolSOFTBALLCalhoun at the Gordon Lee tournament, Yellow Jackets vs. Jefferson at 9 a.m. vs. Wesleyan at 11 a.m., Warner Park in Chattanooga, TNAshworth Middle School, Red Bud Middle School at the BGMSAA Regional tournament, all day, Sonoraville Recreation CenterVOLLEYBALLSonoraville junior varsity at the Southeast tournament, all day, Southeast Whitfield CountyCalhoun Middle School and Red Bud Middle School at the Diggin’ with the Devils tournament, 8 a.m., Model High SchoolCHEER COMPETITIONCalhoun at North Forsyth, 9 a.m., North Forsyth High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.