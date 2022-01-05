SPORTS CALENDAR Sports calendar Jan 5, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Jan. 5WRESTLINGCalhoun triangular match vs. Rockmart and Trion, 5 p.m. Rockmart High SchoolCalhoun Middle School at Rockmart Middle, 5:30 p.m.BASKETBALLCalhoun sixth grade vs. Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle SchoolThursday, Jan. 6SWIMMING AND DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls vs. Dalton, 5 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic CenterBASKETBALLAshworth Middle School vs. Model, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth MiddleAshworth Middle School girls at Model, 4:30 p.m., Model MiddleBASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School at Red Top Middle, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Red Top, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleCalhoun Middle vs. Cass, Jayees at 11 a.m. and varsity at 1 p.m., The HiveCalhoun Middle School girls vs. Cass, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., The HiveRed Bud Middle School at Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Cartersville MiddleRed Bud Middle School girls vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Red Bud MiddleFriday, Jan. 7BASKETBALLSonoraville at Murray County, 8:30 p.m.Sonoraville girls at Murray County, 7 p.m.Gordon Central at Fannin County, 8:30 p.m.Gordon Central girls at Fannin County, 7 p.m.WRESTLINGCalhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High SchoolSonoraville at AAA Area Duals, 5 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun Middle School at Junior Varsity, Time and place to be determinedAshworth Middle School vs. Armuchee and Westside Middle, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth MiddleSaturday, Jan. 8WRESTLINGCalhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High SchoolGordon Central at AA Area Duals, 9 a.m., Chattooga High SchoolBASKETBALLAshworth Middle School at Darlington, Jayvees play at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., Darlington High SchoolAshworth Middle School girls at Darlington, 11 a.m., Darlington High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.