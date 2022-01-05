Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 5

WRESTLING

Calhoun triangular match vs. Rockmart and Trion, 5 p.m. Rockmart High School

Calhoun Middle School at Rockmart Middle, 5:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Calhoun sixth grade vs. Coosa, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle School

Thursday, Jan. 6

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Calhoun boys and girls vs. Dalton, 5 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic Center

BASKETBALL

Ashworth Middle School vs. Model, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle

Ashworth Middle School girls at Model, 4:30 p.m., Model Middle

BASKETBALL

Calhoun Middle School at Red Top Middle, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Red Top, Jayvees at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Middle

Calhoun Middle vs. Cass, Jayees at 11 a.m. and varsity at 1 p.m., The Hive

Calhoun Middle School girls vs. Cass, Jayvees at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., The Hive

Red Bud Middle School at Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Cartersville Middle

Red Bud Middle School girls vs. Cartersville, Jayvees at 4:30 and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Middle

Friday, Jan. 7

BASKETBALL

Sonoraville at Murray County, 8:30 p.m.

Sonoraville girls at Murray County, 7 p.m.

Gordon Central at Fannin County, 8:30 p.m.

Gordon Central girls at Fannin County, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Calhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High School

Sonoraville at AAA Area Duals, 5 p.m., The Furnace

Calhoun Middle School at Junior Varsity, Time and place to be determined

Ashworth Middle School vs. Armuchee and Westside Middle, 4:30 p.m., Ashworth Middle

Saturday, Jan. 8

WRESTLING

Calhoun at AAAAA Region 7 Duals, TBA, Cass High School

Gordon Central at AA Area Duals, 9 a.m., Chattooga High School

BASKETBALL

Ashworth Middle School at Darlington, Jayvees play at 10 a.m. and varsity at 12 p.m., Darlington High School

Ashworth Middle School girls at Darlington, 11 a.m., Darlington High School

