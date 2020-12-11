What do successful teams do regardless of sport? They play to a standard no matter what happens around them. That is not any different for the Stephanie Caudell-led Sonoraville Lady Phoenix’s basketball program.
After finishing the 2019-20 season with a 23-7 overall record (14-2 record in Region 6-AAA), a region tournament championship, going to the Elite Eight and reaching the Final Four the year before, Coach Caudell and the Lady Phoenix have had their fair share of success, and the expectations are not changing this year.
“Our goal every year is to try to compete for a region championship,” Caudell said. “I don’t think that’s going to change, as far as that being our goal. We’ve found the last couple of years that if you can do that then that gives you the best chance to be successful in the postseason. We’re going to do our best in those region games and give ourselves the best chance at getting the highest seed we can going into the tournament and see what happens.”
Sonoraville Girls 2020-21 Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Grade
|3
|Matti Parker
|G
|12th
|4
|Raven Pasley
|G
|12th
|11
|Kelsee Phillips
|G
|12th
|12
|Kierra McAfee
|G
|11th
|14
|Camden Steely
|G
|10th
|20
|Lindsay Bowman
|G
|12th
|21
|Abby Chambers
|G
|12th
|22
|Kayleigh Kelley
|G
|10th
|23
|Alexa Geary
|G
|12th
|24
|Kinsley Long
|P
|12th
|30
|Diana Smith
|P
|10th
|32
|Madison Abernathy
|P
|11th
|34
|Taylor Steele
|P
|11th
|35
|Brooke Jones
|P
|12th
Sonoraville will have to overcome the loss of the program’s all-time leading scorer and all-state player Maliyah Parks to graduation. That appears to be the biggest challenge for the Lady Phoenix this season, and Caudell knows that replacing her production is easier said than done.
“More than anything, she’s (Parks is) a great person and a great leader,” Caudell said. “She’s going to be a big loss and going to leave some big shoes, and I’m not sure we’re going to fill them. It may take more than one person to fill what she did for us.”
Fortunately for the Lady Phoenix, Sonoraville returns eight seniors including six that have a lot of varsity experience in Matti Parker, Lindsay Bowman, Abby Chambers, Alexa Geary, Kinsley Long and Brooke Jones. Raven Pasley and Kelsee Phillips round up the list of seniors. Each senior will be expected to step up in a big way and lead the team this season.
“We’ve already voted for captains, and Alexa Geary and Lindsay Bowman are going to be our captains for the year,” Caudell said. “I expect all of my seniors, and especially those six I mentioned earlier, to lead every day. So far, they’ve done a pretty good job, but we’re going to try to keep working at it and get better.”
As far as naming a starting five for this season, Caudell likes to keep her cards close to her vest but does admit that it is subject to change.
“It may be different every game… depending on matchups, depending on what defense we’re going to play and what we’re going to be successful doing,” Caudell said. “That could change from game to game.”
Even though Caudell wants to see a lot from her team this season, including improvement on defense and more balance in scoring, she is ultimately just happy to be back on the court.
“I’m just excited to get these seniors out there and have an opportunity to play,” Caudell said. “They’ve missed out. I know last year’s senior class towards the end of the year missed out on a lot of things as far as proms and graduations and things like that. These girls have missed out on things, too. They didn’t get any summer basketball, which causes us to be a little bit behind of where we’d normally be because you usually play 20 games in the summer and have more of an idea where people fit.
“We’re still trying to figure that out. I’m excited for them, and I’m excited to see which of these younger players step up and can fill a role for us,” Caudell said. “Our seniors know what it takes to be successful. I’m excited to see them lead and see where we go.”