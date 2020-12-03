The Sonoraville boys’ basketball team took to the court for the first time in the 2020-21 season as they traveled to Cartersville to take on the Purple Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Thanks to a strong third quarter, the Phoenix walked away with a 57-52 victory.
Sonoraville coach Brent Mashburn was happy with the opening win against a quality opponent like Cartersville.
“They’re a good basketball team – well-coached, athletic and long,” Mashburn said. “They have some guys that can shoot it. We didn’t play very well in the first half. We killed ourselves with turnovers and didn’t really do a good job. We talked at the half about being a little bit more patient and just kind of playing within ourselves. I thought we were able to do that in the second half. Especially in that third quarter, to fight our way back and give ourselves a little bit of a lead was good to see.”
The back-and-forth first quarter saw the Phoenix and Hurricanes tied at ten going into the second period. That second quarter was a big one for Cartersville, thanks in part to Robert Novak of the Hurricanes putting up nine of his game-high 21 points in the period to give the home team a 29-22 advantage going into the break with momentum on their side.
The third quarter was all Sonoraville though, as the Phoenix calmly clawed their way back in it and did not look back, winning by a final score of 57-52. Sonoraville’s Orry Darnell exploded for 13 of his team-high 15 points (game total) in the third. Teammate Kevin Morrison also added 15 of his own for the visitors. Mashburn spoke to their performances.
“We had a lot of guys do good things,” Mashburn said. “We had a lot of guys do bad things. I think that’s part of early-season basketball and what you’re going to see. Both those two guys you mentioned (Morrison and Darnell) are seniors, and that’s what you expect out of those guys. We got a good group of seniors. You expect them to make good decisions and make the right plays. We were, fortunately, able to do enough of that tonight.”
Girls
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (1-1) brushed off their loss to Dade County last week and earned a dominant win over the Lady Hurricanes of Cartersville 70-33. Lady Phoenix coach Stephanie Caudell shared her thoughts on the victory.
“I thought we played well,” Caudell said. “I was pleased with the effort. I was pleased with the effort on the defensive end. I thought we shot the ball well on offense. We put a pretty good four quarters together.”
Two standout players for Sonoraville on the night were Abby Chambers and Alexa Geary. Chambers put up a game-high 20 points (including five 3-pointers), and Geary accounted for 17 more.
Caudell praised the play of her two senior contributors.
“They both played well,” Caudell said. “They’re players who have a ton of experience for us. We need them to step up night in and night out. I thought they played well not only scoring, but I thought they were effective defensively and got their hands on a lot of basketballs and made plays. Abby’s a good shooter, but I thought she did well attacking the basket too.”
The next game for both teams (after time of publication) will be on Tuesday at Coahulla Creek. The girls’ game will be at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.