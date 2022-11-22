This is the week for rivalry games in college football although the landscape has changed in recent years with all the conference realignment that has taken place.

For years, I had the good fortune to attend a few celebrated rivalry games that were annual fixtures on the fall calendar: Oklahoma-Nebraska which no longer exists, Minnesota-Iowa, Army-Navy, Texas-Texas A&M, Clemson-South Carolina, Harvard-Yale, and of course, Georgia-Georgia Tech.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In