The race for the 5A Region 7 softball championship will be, weather permitting, determined Monday night when Blessed Trinity comes to Calhoun.
The Yellow Jackets are currently 10-3 in Region play, but are a game behind the Titans, who are 7-2, in the loss column after losing, 4-2, Tuesday night in Roswell.
That sets the stage for their doubleheader showdown Monday with the first pitch scheduled for the Calhoun High School softball field at 5 p.m. with the second game slated for a 6:30 start.
The twinbill will be Calhoun's final test before the first round of the AAAAA state playoffs are to commence on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Prior to their first Region game against Blessed Trinity, the yellow jackets played in the Grayson tournament last Saturday, losing three games, but bounced back on Monday with a 7-5 extra-inning win over Ringgold.
Against Ringgold, the Jackets won the game with two runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie.
The Tigers scored a run in the first and three in the second to hold a 4-0 lead. The visitors began there come back with three runs in the top of the fourth to pull within a run. Ringgold score once in the fifth to make it 5-3 before Calhoun tied it with two runs in the top of the sixth.
In the loss to BT on Tuesday, the Titans, like Ringgold the day before, took a 4-0 lead with one run in the first and two in the second.
This time, however, there would be no comeback win with the Yellow Jackets scoring once in the third and once in the sixth but getting no closer.
While the doubleheader Monday against Blessed Trinity will finish things up for Calhoun, the Titans have a doubleheader next Wednesday against Cartersville that will finish up their regular season schedule. The Titans also had a doubleheader Thursday against Hiram in the Hornets last region games this fall.
What are the reasons head coach Diane Smith team is again in contention for another Regional Championship is because they have gotten good work at the plate and from their pitchers.
Senior catcher Paris Kirby has been one of the League's top hitters with a. 474 batting average with 14 doubles and freshman Lyla West is hitting .464.
Senior outfielder Macy Brown has a .343 batting average with four doubles and a homer and junior middle infielder Aryian Berner is sporting a .308 average with three doubles.
Senior first baseman Molly Banks started the week hitting .297 and senior outfielder Kayleigh Warren was hitting .275 with seven doubles.
Sophomore pitcher Athens Hudson has thrown 67 innings, accumulating 48 strikeouts and a 2.82 Earned Run Average.
Senior Sydney Terry has a 3.45 ERA this year, having giving up 21 Herndon runs in 42.2 Innings of work. He also has thrown 22 strikeouts.
Sophomore Avery Greenson has given Smith three pitchers she can count on going forward with her performances.
Greeson has a 3.83 ERA and has thrown 46.1 innings this year. She has struck out 27 batters as well.
"We feel like we have built up some pitching depth, " Smith said. "A lot of teams rely heavily on one picture and when you get in the playoffs or this late in the season that can hurt you if that picture just doesn't have it that day or can't go or something happens, but we have three pictures that I feel very good about and feel very confident about using in any situation.
"All three of them have pitched very well this year and all three of them have gotten better as the year has gone along and all three of them do different things. So we're hoping having some depth and three different girls that we can go to if we have to is something that can help us going into the playoffs."