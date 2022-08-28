071622_TCT_Tryouts1.jpg (copy)

The North Georgia United soccer officials look at their notes during a recent tryout. 

 File, Tim Godbee

The newest semiprofessional team in Gordon County now knows when it will, literally, kick off its season.

North Georgia United, one of two new teams in the semiprofessional United Soccer Professional League (UPSL) will open its 10-game schedule 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Riverbend Facility in Dalton. North Georgia United team founder/CEO Jonathan Torres said he wasn't sure who the opponent was as of yet, but he believed it would be the other team new in the UPSL Georgia Division, which is based out of Dalton.

