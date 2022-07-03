The regular season for the new North Georgia United Inc. soccer team won't begin until September.
But team officials are currently very busy behind the scenes to make sure when the latest addition to the UPSL Georgia Division does kick off, they are the best they can be.
"We have a lot of things going on right now," said North Georgia United owner/CEO Jonathan Torres. "We're still building our team. We're still putting together a roster. We're still in the process of hiring a coach although we feel like we do have a big name that we're waiting on to make a decision, so people want to stay tuned for that. But we're still putting everything together and we'll have further announcements on all those things going forward."
The next big local impact for the team will likely come this Friday, July 8 when the North Georgia United club will hold tryouts for local players who may be interested in being on the team. Those are set for 6 p.m. at the Gordon County Rec Center, 7497 Fairmont Highway SE in Calhoun and Torres said potential players can not be shy.
"The minimum age to join our team is 15 years old, but we are looking for anybody who thinks they have what it takes to play professional soccer," Torres said. "So if you're 30 years old and think you still have what it takes to play at an elite level, we definitely want you to come and try out. But we're looking for the best players we can find and I know there are a lot of great players in this North Georgia area, so we feel confident, we'll find some very good players at the tryouts."
He said that is how he cam upon the idea of starting the franchise.
"I played professional soccer (for a couple of years) and I found myself having to drive three, four hours to play for a team in Atlanta," Torres said. "And I found out that I wasn't the only one having to do that. I found out that there were quite a few players having to drive three, four hours to play for a team in Macon or Savannah or other places and so I got to thinking, 'what if I started my own team from the talent in this area.
"I grew up playing in this part of Georgia and I know there are a lot of great players and great teams and I wanted to showcase that. So that is why I started this team and so far, the response has been fantastic. We have a lot of good players, but we are looking for more with the tryouts, so we're very excited about where we are right now."
While the schedule for their upcoming inaugural season in the UPSL hasn't been released yet, the team did hold its first scrimmage Thursday night at the Riverbend Complex in Dalton, where it will play its home games this year.
North Georgia United played the North Georgia Soccer Club in their first workout against someone else and Torres was ready to see how they looked on the pitch.
"We're very excited about this scrimmage," Torres said. "True, it is only a scrimmage and not a real game, but we're still anxious to see how our players look against a different team. We want to see how the chemistry is because that's very important, you've got to work together and play as a team. We want to see how they communicate with each other. Are they talking to each other and communicating?
"We want to see them bring that intensity. We want them to play hard and work together. We feel like we've got 22 fantastic players at the moment and we're anxious to see what they can do. I do know they've looked great in practice and we're real excited about the players we have right now."
Torres said while they don't have a lot of Calhoun players on the roster yet, the team goes by three core values -- create community, be lionhearted, and inspire integrity.
With the create community theme, he said they want to give back to the local area through volunteer work, club resources, time, and other good deeds.
He said being lionhearted mean they will go toe-to-toe with anyone on the field and respect each and every opponent.
And they want to inspire integrity by having a team that the young soccer fans in Gordon County and surrounding areas will look up too and respect.
He said the team is looking to be as competitive as they can be right away because they face some outstanding squads Atlanta United Academy's 19-and-under team and Athletico Atlanta, which are the UPSA defending national champions.
"We want to be as professional as we can be, both on and off the field," Torres said. "We feel like we've got some excellent players with good character because that is what we're looking for. You can be an excellent player, but if you have a bad character, you're not going to help a team and that's what this is we're putting together -- a team. So we're looking for good players with good work ethic and good character who want to be a part of something new and exciting.
"And building a team is always exciting and that's what we're doing right now. And I think with good players and good character guys, we'll have a chance to be a fun, exciting team very quickly."
They will have a third and final tryout for local prospects in the future after this coming Friday's tryout and Torres urged potential players who think they can still play at a high level to give it a shot.
"Obviously, we're looking for players who have a skill set and can do certain things, but we're really just looking for good soccer players," Torres said. "We want players who know how to work together to make their teammates around them better. We want guys who know instinctively what the next move should be. We want guys who are intense and bring it to every practice and every match. And I know there are a lot of players in North Georgia, who fit that role and so we put this team together with the hope of getting those players on the field and letting everyone know how high the quality of soccer is in North Georgia."
The team is presently practicing in Sonoraville and the team colors will be red, white, and black.
Torres said there are more developments coming in the next few weeks, including the release of their schedule and their roster, and urged fans and followers of the team to go to their website at northgeorgiaunited.com.
He said the team would be playing its games on the weekends. although starting times and things like that are still being finalized.