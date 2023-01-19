Georgia Mike White file

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White calls in a play during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss during a game on Jan. 14

 Petre Thomas

With basketball season moving deep into January, there is good news for UGA partisans in that the Dawgs seem to have found a fruitful fit with the new coach. Mike White comes from a family of coaches and athletic administrators and seems to have a very important ingredient in his makeup—savvy.

There’s more. and all of his professional plusses fall under the heading of fundamentals first. Sometimes coaching styles can be simplified. They can be elementary. In basketball if you play defense and make three throws, those influences alone will likely take you to enviable status.

