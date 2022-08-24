Tuesday was a good day for a couple of Red Bud Middle School sports teams.
It began early that day when the Phoenix boys golf team won a four-team and ended with the girls softball team outslugging Chattooga, 13-9.
For the Red Bud golfers, they defeated Gordon Country rival Ashworth Middle as well as Rockmart and 5A school Cass to bring home the gold.
Bradley Sims shot the low round of the day to lead the team.
Weston Clemons was second for the Phoenix followed by Jackson Parker and Tanner Morgan.
Eli Parker and and Max Kinsey were also in the field for Red Bud.
The Ashworth Middle School girls was the winning team on the ladies' side, as they and Red Bud had quite a finish before the Warriors came out on top by two shots.
Jeniver Weaver led the Red Bud girls scorers with Lily Stone, Kamryn Brannon and Macy Lusk also in the field for the Phoenix.
Both teams will be back in action next Tuesday, Aug. 30 when they play at the Elks Club in Calhoun.
For the Red Bud softball team, they used a 10-run first inning to defeat Chattooga in a game that got probably a little closer than Phoenix fans would have liked at the end.
But after jumping out to that huge lead, RBMS head coach Evans cleared the bench, running out his junior varsity players and giving a lot of his ballplayers their first taste of middle school varsity softball.
Lakelin Hall, Chloe Townsend, Avah Johns, Julia Patterson and Jalynn Phillips all had their hitting shoes on, with each banging out two hits each.
Five other girls also contributed to the offense with Grace Wood, Katelyn Redd, Kaylee Sitton, Luci Mullinax, and Keegan Angel each lacing hits, meaning 10 different players got at least a single and the team finished the day with 15 hits altogether.
