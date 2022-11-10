Before the current United Professional Soccer League (UPSL) semiprofessional season began, the Calhoun-based North Georgia United team was just looking for survival.
They were the new team, along with a Dalton squad, in the nationwide established developmental league and while they had expectations, team founder/owner Jonathan Torres knew they would need more than wishes and hopes to make an immediate impact.
But now with two games left on the 10-game schedule, the team is battling for the playoffs and sitting third in the Georgia division with a chance to take a big step towards reaching the playoffs Saturday night when they play first-place Dalton United 6 p.m. at Riverbend Stadium in Dalton.
"It's been an amazing first season," Torres said. "To be in this position with a chance to make the playoffs and a chance to make a big statement to the rest of the division with this match against Dalton, it's amazing. I mean we're a first-year team. I don't think anybody thought that we would be in this position. But from Day One, we've worked hard to put together just the right group of players and the right kind of team and here we are.
"But we have to stay hungry because I tell the guys that these teams we're playing, we can't match their chemistry. They been together a long time and they have an identity and a chemistry that we just can't match right now, because we haven't been together except for a couple of months. But what we can match is their work rate. We can match their intensity level every time we play. We can match their effort and we've been doing that, I feel like. But I think we have put together a very good team and so to be in this spot and have a chance to make the playoffs our first year of existence, it's incredibly exciting."
They began this weekend of play sitting in third place with 14 points in the standings. Dalton United, which has yet to lose, is in first place with 18 points and Limeno Georgia, which NGU beat 3-0 before they lost to Kalonji Pro Profile U-19, 2-1, last Saturday, is second with 15 points.
Under the point system, teams get three for a win and one for a tie and with a win against Dalton United this weekend, North Georgia United could jump right into the mix for a Division championship with one game remaining on the schedule.
Torres said they have to keep their foot on the gas.
"We feel like we have to come out and really show out this Saturday to beat Dalton United," he said. "They're in first place for a reason. They're a very good team and they have a number of players who are very talented, but we're getting better every day I believe. We're building more chemistry every day. So we feel like it's going to be a great match and I got a lot of confidence that our guys will show out for this match."
He said their best overall match this season may have been that 3-0 win over Limeno Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 29 because by beating a team above them in the standings, it really catapulted them into their current playoff position.
"That was a big win for us because they're a very good team," Torres said. "And it really showed us that we can compete with the best teams in this division and that's been our goal since we started the team. But we just played a real complete game. We were able to score three goals and didn't give up any. Our keeper Emanol Ponce had a clean sheet. He made a couple of great saves and the guys in front of him did a great job."
Midfielder Jonathan Sanchez gave the locals a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, putting the ball in on a rebound after a first NGU attempt just missed.
Then just before halftime, leading scorer Sean McKeever, who has 10 goals in NGU's first eight games, took a nice pass from right wing Miguel Hernandez, and finished strong with a straight-in shot for a 2-nil advantage at halftime.
It remained that way until the 85th minute when the red-and-black put together a nice break with defender Steven Koch delivering a long ball, after a stop, to Martinez, who dribbled it a few times, before lofting another long ball to forward Michael Castaneda, who then beat the Limeno keeper to the goal and buried it to finish the scoring.
"It was a beautiful play," Torres said. "It was started by Steven, with his defense and then two great passes and Michael's finishing it. You can't draw it up any better. It was like something out of a movie because the execution on that break was just incredible.
"We had scored a couple of goals in that game that weren't that pretty, but a goal is a goal. You take them any way you can get them, but that third goal was a thing of beauty and it showed our guys how special we can play when we really execute."
They last played Saturday when they fell, 2-1, to Kalonji Pro-Profile in what Torres said was an intense 90-minute collision between two clubs that don't want their season to end next week.
"We fell behind 2-0 and we got one goal to get one shot away from tying it up, but we just couldn't get that second one," Torres said. "But the only disappointing thing was the final score because I thought, our guys played hard and they fought to the very end. We had some chances, even a couple of late chances, but we just couldn't quite finish them and that's soccer. But it was the type of game I feel like we'll grow from and learn from. But they're a good team and we definitely were right there with them."
North Georgia United stands 4-2-2 on the year and in their first year, they're fighting for a playoff spot.