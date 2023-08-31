Subscribe Today and get 3 Months for $10.
The Calhoun Middle School cross country team is at the starting line and ready to run at the recent Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome.
A couple of Calhoun Middle School cross country runners are with the pack at the start of the Ridge Ferry Invitational last week in Rome.
A Calhoun Middle School cross country runner makes his way along the course during the Ridge Ferry Invitational last week in Rome.
The Calhoun Middle School boys cross country team has had a successful first couple of meets this summer.
Calhoun Middle School runners Kathryn Land and Sloane Barasoain pose for a picture after the team ran in Rome.
The Calhoun Middle School Cross Country team started its season with a stellar performance this past Saturday at the 31st annual Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome, Ga!
The boys' team finished in second place out of 23 teams.
