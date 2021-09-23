Both the boys and girls Calhoun Middle School cross country teams have been active over the past few weeks. On Wednesday, September 15th the runners traveled to Cartersville to compete in Hurricane Alley at Dellinger Park.
The race was fast with course records being set in both the boys and girls division.
Demetrius Clavino of Calhoun Middle School set the course record for the boys with a time of 11:20.57 and Samantha Gough of Adairsville Middle School set the record for the girls with a time of 11:49.00.
Overall the CMS boys ran hard and finished 4th as a team with Demetrius (1st), Xavier Hinojosa (6th), and Leyvar Mendez (9th) all finishing in the top 10.
Kevin Jacobo and Owen Vicente rounded out the top five for the boys with Denilson Sosa, Evan Cedeno, Johnny Delgado, and Yoniet Caban competing as well.
For the girls, Kathryn Land led the way finishing 26th with Christen Guthrie, Saira Mendoza, Adaya Garcia, and Allison Perez scoring for the girls.
Emma Bohannon, JoHanna McCutchens, and Iris Navarro competed for the girls also.
On Tuesday, September 21st, the boys and girls CMS cross country teams traveled to Ellijay to compete in the North Georgia XC Championships.
The boys finished 1st with Demetrius (1st), Xavier Hinojosa(2nd), and Leyvar Mendez(5th) once again finishing in the top 10.
Kevin Jacobo and Owen Vicente scored for the boys with Even Cedeno competing hard throughout the race.
For the girls, Kathryn Land was able to finish 14th with Adaya Garcia, Christen Guthrie, Allison Perez, and Saira Mendoza finishing as the top 5 girls for CMS.
Emma Bohannon, JoHanna McCutchens, Iris Navarro, Monica Pena, and Mareli Morales all ran for the girls.