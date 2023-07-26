Boys and Girls Club

Sign-ups are now underway for the upcoming 17th annual Gordon County Golf Tournament.

The event, which will be played at the Barnsley Gardens Resort Golf course in Adairsville, will take place Thursday, Oct. 23 and interested persons are urged to register as quickly as possible.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In