PREP CROSS COUNTRY|Calhoun Middle School Clavino, Land led CMS cross country teams Calhoun cross country Sep 12, 2022 The Calhoun Middle School cross country teams continued to do well the first month of the fall season with both the boys and girls teams winning the Gordon County championship last week. The Calhoun Middle School cross country team continued their streak of impressive performances by winning both races at the Gordon County Championships.Red Bud Middle School hosted this year's event at the Calhoun Recreation Department. In the boys raceCalhoun eighth-grader Demetrius Clavino was named the individual boys champion and remained undefeated on the season with a blazing time of 11:23.Yellow Jacket runner Kathyrn Land defended her individual champion title from last fall and was named Gordon County champion with a fast time of 14:32 in the girls race.The Calhoun boys had the top two finishers and placed five runners in the top 11.The Calhoun girls had the top three finishers and placed five in the top 9.The sixth-grade boys trio of Sammy Hinojosa (2nd place), Price Startup (6th place) and Landon Cagle (7th place) had strong days for the boys, along with Evan Cedeno (11th).Saira Mendoza (2nd place), sixth grader Olivia Moore (3rd place), sixth grader Kamyrn Kendrick (8th place), Citlalli Vigil Jaime (9th), and sixth grader Ashley Vasquez (12th) all shined for the Jackets.The Calhoun Middle School team will race again on Saturday in Cartersville at the Hurricane Alley.