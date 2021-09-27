'They come from near and far,
Now you don't ask who they are,
Because like everybody else,
They wanna be a star,'
Paraphrasing a disco song, 1978
Some were tall and some were short. Some were young and some were a little older.
But the 15 men that showed up Saturday afternoon at open tryouts for the North Georgia Cardinals semipro football team behind the VFW on East Line Street all had one thing in common -- they believe they still have some glory on the gridiron left in the tank.
"We see a lot of enthusiasm from these guys," Cardinals owner Russell Hedges said as he eyed the team's newest prospects. "But in these tryouts, we work them pretty hard and kind of see where everybody stands once it's over. But we definitely push them and push them pretty hard because we want to see what they can do and we want to see who is going to keep giving it everything they have because they want to play. "
The Cardinals, who play a spring schedule starting in March, were in town all day, holding their Cardinals carwash Saturday morning before the tryouts were held that afternoon.
"We're big on community involvement, " Cardinals head coach Brian Chastain said. "We love to see former high school players that never got a chance at the next level to come out and show what they can do. We love to see former college players who still love the game and want to keep playing to come out. But we definitely strive to be big in the community as an organization."
The players were put through the paces in the approximately two-hour work out, starting with cone drills, that the prospects had to be told a couple of different times by the coaches how they were to be executed.
They were also timed individually in the 40-yard dash and there were one-on-one drills in blocking, despite no one wearing equipment, and running and receiving.
There was also a telling exercise to find out about one's quickness and reaction time. One person lined up as a receiver and the other as a defender directly across from him in tight man-to- man coverage. As soon as the whistle was blown, the receiver would take off.
Quite a few times, would-be defenders were left flat-footed as receivers would put a head fake or a swim move on them and then run right by them.
While the majority of the guys at the tryout were looking at the skill positions should they be fortunate enough to get invited to camp when workouts begin in the spring, Hedges, who suited up last year, and Chastain said they are really looking for people in the trenches right now.
"We always come into these tryouts looking for skill position players and trying to find playmaker or a real speed type of guy, " Hedges said. "But honestly, we're looking for linemen. We need physical, mobile heavies. They're just hard to find. Once we get them, we can usually keep them, but even getting them to stay through the season can be a challenge.
"But we are encouraged because right now it looks like it's about a 50-50 split between lineman and skill players and if we can get in the spring and still have it like that with those numbers, we should be pretty good there. We are always looking for linemen."
"We're hoping to find some linemen," Chastain said. "That's the hardest thing to find in semipro football is those bigger guys who are willing to put in all that extra work on the side. So if you can find a lineman that can help you, then you've probably got a real diamond in the rough and that's what we're looking for."
For whatever reason, person who might be interested in trying out for the team missed Saturday's workout, they will get another opportunity to show off their skillset on Saturday, Oct. 9 when the Cardinals will hold another tryout at the same location.
The North Georgia Cardinals play in the American Football Alliance (AFA) and are in the Tennessee Division, meaning the majority of teams they played this spring will be from either Tennessee or Alabama.