Registration is now underway for the upcoming Summer Fun Athletic Camps, put on annually throughout the summer by Calhoun Community Education.
The schedule for all the different camps and all the details like when they start and when they end are now available by going to the Calhoun High School athletics department twitter feed.
Starting the day after Memorial Day and running until late July, each week a couple of different youth camps will be available for student-athletes ages 13-and-below who wish to participate.
The camps allow all the youngsters in the county to get a taste of varsity coaching while they continue to develop as players in all their chosen sports. Each camp is ran by the respective Calhoun High School head coach for that sports, allowing all the young prospects the chance to learn how to play their chosen game at a high level.
Each camp will run four days from Monday through Thursday of the week they are schedule and they will all be held in the mornings.
The first camp to take place is the tennis camp, which, along with soccer, is the only one that runs all by itself for a week. The tennis camp will start on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Thursday, June 2. It will run each day from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and take place at the Calhoun Tennis Complex at the Recreation Center.
The first week where two camps will be held at the same time begin on Monday, June 5 when the football and cheerleading camps begin.
Each will go daily through Thursday, June 8 with the football camp is open for children ages five to 13 and run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phil Reeve Stadium.
The cheerleader camp is for girls ages four through 13 and goes each morning that week from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The next two will be the twirl-o-whirl and basketball camps, which are set to commence on Monday, June 12 and run through Thursday, June 15.
The twirl-o-whirl event is for girls ages four to 13 and runs each day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while the basketball camp is for all children ages five to 13 and will start at 9 a.m. each morning and go until noon at The Hive.
The softball and baseball camps will be held from Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 and take place at the Calhoun High softball field and at Chip Henderson Field.
The softball and baseball sessions will be for girls and boys ages five to 13 with the softball camp running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily while the baseball camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon.
The final two camps of June will move indoors and they are the wrestling and volleyball classes. They both take place beginning on Monday, June 26 and last through Thursday, June 29.
The wrestling camp is for children ages five to 13 and goes each day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while the volleyball camp is for girls ages 8 to 13 and goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at The Hive.
Everyone will then take a break the first week for two reasons.
First, that is the GHSA dead week, meaning there are to be no activities for coaches or player during the period of July 3 through July 9. Also, that is the week of the Independence Holiday so teams take some time off for that as well.
The final two weeks of camp resume on Monday, June 10 and there is only one camp that week and that is the soccer sessions, which also will feature the youngest athletes at any of the camps and will be split into two sessions of different age groups each of the four days it runs/
The first class runs each day through Thursday, June 13 at the high school and is for children ages 3-5. Then from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon each day, the second session will be held for boys and girls ages six to 13.
The final two camps run from Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 and they are the track/cross country camps. They are for boys and girls ages five to 13 and goes each of its four days from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The cost of each camp is $65 per child. A $15 late fee will be applied to any registration submitted after 4 p.m. on the Friday of the week preceding the camp.
For more information and registration, please go to Calhounschools.org/Community/Community-Education online.