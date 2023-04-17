CHS holds summer baseball, softball camps

Calhoun High School baseball and softball players last week held their 2021 summer camps for area youngsters on the CHS campus, giving instruction and developing skills for the future.

 Tim Godbee

Registration is now underway for the upcoming Summer Fun Athletic Camps, put on annually throughout the summer by Calhoun Community Education.

The schedule for all the different camps and all the details like when they start and when they end are now available by going to the Calhoun High School athletics department twitter feed.

