For the second time this season, Rome native Charlie Culberson has been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves.

The move came on Monday morning as Culberson was designated to make room on the roster for infielder Nicky Lopez, who the Braves acquired from Kansas City in a trade over the weekend. 

