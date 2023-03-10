Blizzard of '93 left a mess for Gordon County coaches
File, Beth Leftwich

Following the “Storm of the Century,” March of 1993 was not a fun time for local coaches and athletic facility crews.

With spring sports rudely interrupted by 100-year blizzard, schedules were a disaster, and so were baseball, soccer and track fields.

For more on this and other ‘93 blizzard stories, visit the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, or the Gordon County Clerk of Superior Court’s research area for bound copies of the Calhoun Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In