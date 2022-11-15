Saturday the middle school Wrestling Warriors traveled to Mt. Zion Middle School in Carrollton.
The team showed a great deal of grit and determination against some very stout West Georgia talent.
The young and inexperienced Warriors are making huge strides into becoming solid wrestlers.
Landin Siburkis, Colton Banks, and Matthew Lara all went 4-1 during the day and placed 2nd.
Imanol Palma went 3-1 placing 3rd. Alex Hernandez-Diaz and Ethan Newberry finished the day 3-2 placing 4th. Kendry Garcia was 3-0. Brayden Perez, Edgar Valencia, Landon Padgett and Kaden O’Mahony went 2-1.
Caydon Demeester, Braylon Ullman, Adan Lara, Nolan Bennett, Marlee Phipps, and Joel Menchaca all won matches during the day. Hayden Thompson, Eddy Garcia, and Landon Reams had very competitive matches all day.
Before the team went to Mt. Zion, the Warrior Wrestlers were in action at North Whitfield Middle School.
The team went 3-0 during the night defeating North Whitfield 49-36, Valley Point 57-26, and Rome 78-12.
Caydon Demeester, Landin Siburkis, Landon Padgett, Kendry Garcia, Ethan Newberry and Liland Rivera all went undefeated during the night.
Joel Menchaca, Brayden Perez, Colton Banks, Adan Lara, and Nolan Bennett all went 2-1. Eddy Garcia, Imanol Palma, and Kaden O’Mahony all had varsity wins. The JV wrestlers also won 9 of the 15 matches they wrestled.
The team is back in action this Friday night at Ashworth as they host their Friday night quad with North Whitfield, Cass and Armuchee.