Anytime a baseball player is 5-for-5, it’s a great day.
But how about an entire class?
On Friday night at the Calhoun Recreation Department, recent Calhoun High School graduate/baseball player Blaine Wilson signed his letter-of-intent to play college baseball at Reinhardt University and with his John Hancock on the dotted line, that mean the Yellow Jackets are now batting .1,000.
As in the team had five seniors graduate this spring and now all five are signed up to play baseball at the collegiate level.
Catcher Kris Sutton, outfielder Cooper Evans, first baseman Andon Lewis, third baseman/utility player Jake Slaughter, and now Wilson have made their final choices and will continue their careers.
Sutton is headed to Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia; Evans is going to Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana; Slaughter will be attending Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa Falls; Lewis will be playing at St. John’s River State College in Orange Park, Florida; and Wilson will be at Reinhardt University in Waleska.
And with the way college baseball works these days, and college sports in general really, just because those players are starting out a small school doesn’t mean they’ll end up at a small school.
For example, Evans and Lewis are headed to junior colleges and will be eligible to be recruited again in two years by Division One schools after they have completed their sophomore seasons. That’s what junior colleges provide for players, an opportunity to play college baseball and maybe get a look from a Division One program after two years.
Four of the recent CHS graduates will be joining programs that had winning records last spring and a couple of them made the playoffs. Only Toccoa Falls College, of the five institutions of higher learning they are moving on to, had a losing record last year with the Screamin’ Eagles going 16-36, but Slaughter is hoping to be a huge part of them turning things around.
Wilson is joining a Reinhardt University team that went 37-23 last spring and was 21-9 in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA). Reinhardt also advanced to the NAIA playoffs and an opening round tournament in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Eagles (no adjective in front of that mascot) lost their first game, however, to fall into the elimination bracket and after beating Keiser to keep their season alive, they played Ottawa for a second time and fell for a second time to have their season end.
Sutton is joining a Potomac State College program that went 34-13 last year and the Catamounts made it to the Region 20 Division 1 playoffs in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) division.
They opened the playoffs with an 11-0 five-inning mercy rule win over Hagerstown Community College, but lost two straight games to Hartford Community College, falling 10-9 in their first meeting and 15-7 in the second and were eliminated.
Evans will now be part of a Bossier Parish CC ballclub that went 35-18-1 this past year and was 23-13 in the Region XIV Athletic conference.
The Cavaliers went to the NJCAA South Regional last year at San Jacinto College just outside of Houston, Texas and lost two games and were ousted. They began with a tough 2-0 setback to Wharton County JC and then fell to San Jacinto College (North), 15-4.
St. John’s River State College, which is a member of the Florida College System Activities Association, was 29-28 this past season and the Vikings were 17-13 in the FCSAA/NJCAA league.
They played in the South Atlantic District tournament and lost their first two games to bring their postseason to a halt.