The Sonoraville softball team is the AAA Region 6 champions.
With two wins in three days earlier this week to close out the season, head coach Chad Hayes's team is currently preparing for the upcoming postseason.
And that postseason for the Red-and-White begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 at home when the Phoenix play against a still-to-be named opponent.
The Phoenix will also host the regional tournament Championship next week with games, dates and opponents still to be announced.
It was a good final few days of the regular season for fouth-ranked Sonoraville, which enters its league tournament with 10 wins in their last 12 games.
They closed Region 6 action this week by shutting out North Murray and then Murray County, but lost to Coahulla Creek Wednesday in the season finale.
Those wins gave the Phoenix a sterling 14-2 record in the Region and put them at least three games ahead of the second-place ballclub.
Exactly who that runner-up and second seed in the upcoming Region tournament will be was unknown as of Thursday with both Ringgold and LaFayette tied for second with four losses each. But Ringgold had 11 wins with just one game left and the Ramblers had nine with three games remaining so the Tigers seem to have the inside track to finishing second.
Rockmart was just a game behind both of them at 10-5 and those four teams are currently the playoff representatives out of the region as the other five schools were all below .500.
For Sonoraville, Wednesday's contest versus Coahulla Creek was their fifth game in six days so the current rest is both welcome and well-deserved before things rev up again soon with the region tournament and, in a couple of weeks, the start of the state playoffs.
They began their 2-for-3 showing this week by clinching the Region regular season title on Monday with a 9-0 conquest of North Murray.
On Tuesday, they made Senior night a successful one with an 8-0 victory over Murray County, a team they whipped 12-4 just four days earlier.
But Wednesday, the Creek snapped Sonoraville's six-game winning streak with a 15-1 win.
In the victory over North Murray, a pair of four-run innings made the difference. The Phoenix got four in the first and four in the the seventh, with one run in between in the fourth, to cruise past the Mountaineers.
Senior hurler Taylor Long and freshman Harley Brown combined for the win in the circle. Long went four frames and struck out 10 to get the victory before Brown threw the final two innings.
Kelly Green fueled the offense with three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs and Taylor Martin added two hits and scored twice. Olyvia Hopper had two RBI and Emma Springfield hammered a triple and scored three runs.
Just 24 hours later, Long controlled Murray County with an amazing 16 strikeouts and one hit allowed in six innings pitched.
Showing they also have a deep lineup to go with a dominant pitcher, the Phoenix had different girls lead the offense this time. Molly Speach was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Erin Garland was 2-for-2, Kayleigh Kelly was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Green was 2-for-4.
The Phoenix jumped on Murray County right away, touching home plate six times in the first inning to take a quick 6-0 lead. They would finish the scoring with a solo run in the second and one more in the bottom of the six.
Sonoraville is currently 20-5 overall.