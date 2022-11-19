The Westside High School girls basketball team out of Anderson, South Carolina may win a fourth consecutive state championship in the Palmetto State.
But the Lady Rams aren't going to do it undefeated.
The Calhoun High School girls squad saw to that Saturday afternoon, opening their season and play in the Jefferson EMC Tip-off Classic with a one-sided 62-37 victory over Westside, which had not lost a game since the 2020-21 season after going 28-0 last winter.'
"Playing teams like that will only help us get better and will help us get prepared for our Region and that's why we've loaded up the schedule before Region," Calhoun head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said before they beat Westside. "We want to win our Region and we want to make a playoff run and to do that, I feel like we've got to play a schedule that will get us ready for those games. That's why we're playing a Westside team like that right off the bat. And then a really good Buford team after that."
The Lady Jackets were 19-10 last year and got off to a 9-0 start with a group of freshmen that are now sophomores with a year's experience. They also have a very veteran backcourt in seniors Tabby Curtis and Lauren Watson and those two played a huge role in shutting down a Westside team that is again considered to be one of the best girls' teams in South Carolina.
But again they have a fairly new team with a bunch of talented freshmen on the roster.
"I've been very pleased with the young players and the way they've progressed," Echols said. "They come in every day ready to go to work and ready to go better. I think they all feel good about the situation we have here and how they have a chance to contribute, so I know there's going to be some growing pains at times because it's inevitable with young players, but I feel like both the present and the future are very bright with these girls."
They played three games in four days at the tournament, coming back to play defending 6A state champ Buford on Monday. They then wrapped up play in Jefferson on Tuesday before they began their Thanksgiving weekend. (Details of those games were not available at press time).
Echols said he wanted to see one thing from his young bunch early-on here.
"I just want to see us compete," he said. "I want to see us compete. I want to see us compete at the defensive end. I want to see us compete on the glass. I want to see us just playing the game as hard as we can.
"We're going to be playing some very good teams here in the next few weeks and then we go into Region so I want to see us compete. And I think if the girls do that, we'll be fine. But there's no question, we're playing some very strong team in our non-Region but we set it up that way to see how our young group would respond."
Curtis and Watson are the only seniors on the team as they have seven freshmen, four sophomores and one junior also on the roster.