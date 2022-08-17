College softball: Former Calhoun star Dew named All-Conference

Former Calhoun softball standout Karavin Dew, shown here during her time as a player at Western Kentucky University, has been named at the new head softball coach at Lafayette University. (Contributed Photo, Western Kentucky Athletics)

Calhoun native Karavin Dew, who brings assistant coaching experience from five collegiate stops, has been named head coach of the Lafayette softball program.

Dew is coming off a 2022 season as an assistant coach at Tennessee State where she helped the team set a mark for its most wins since the 2014 campaign. Dew was responsible for developing and implementing practice plans for the pitchers and catchers and was integrally involved in recruiting.

