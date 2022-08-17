Former Calhoun softball standout Karavin Dew, shown here during her time as a player at Western Kentucky University, has been named at the new head softball coach at Lafayette University. (Contributed Photo, Western Kentucky Athletics)
Calhoun native Karavin Dew, who brings assistant coaching experience from five collegiate stops, has been named head coach of the Lafayette softball program.
Dew is coming off a 2022 season as an assistant coach at Tennessee State where she helped the team set a mark for its most wins since the 2014 campaign. Dew was responsible for developing and implementing practice plans for the pitchers and catchers and was integrally involved in recruiting.
"We're really excited to add Karavin to our coaching staff," said Lafayette Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman. "She brings energy and enthusiasm and has already shown a keen ability to connect with our student-athletes. We can't wait for her to take over the coaching reins."
Prior to her lone season at Tennessee State in Nashville, she spent the fall 2021 campaign at Austin Peay State University as an assistant coach and director of operations. That followed three seasons (2019-21) at Brown University in Providence, R.I. where she worked primarily with the team's hitters, infielders and catchers. Dew was integrally involved with student-athlete recruitment at the Ivy League school while also helping to organize the school's softball camps and facilitate team travel.
"I am extremely excited and honored to have been selected to lead the talented student-athletes of Lafayette softball," Dew said. "Thank you to Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman and Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Chamberlain for entrusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to connecting with and building a tradition of growth and winning with our student-athletes, the Lafayette community and our fans."
Dew worked the 2017-18 school year as a volunteer assistant coach at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, mentoring the program's catchers while also involving herself in video analysis and scouting.
The year prior, Dew was an assistant coach at Brevard College, assisting in all aspects of the Division III program in North Carolina.
Mike Chamberlain, Lafayette senior associate athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development, oversaw the coaching search in his fourth academic year on College Hill.
"Karavin stood out in our coaching candidate pool because of her varied coaching stops that included three seasons at an academically rigorous institution like Brown," Chamberlain said. "She was an outstanding student-athlete in her own right at Western Kentucky and will be able to pass on those experiences to her student-athletes."
Dew graduated from Western Kentucky in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She was two-time (2011, 2012) All-Sun Belt Conference First-Team selection who helped guide the Hilltoppers to the 2013 NCAA Regional. The catcher set a school record for triples in a season (5) in 2011. A dean's list student, Dew was a Sunbelt Conference Honor Roll selection from 2010-13.
A native of Calhoun, Georgia, Dew went on to earn her master's degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in sport management from Waldorf University in 2018.
Dew replaces Caitlyn de la Haba who spent five seasons at the helm of the program.