Jackets finish up at Lemon Street Classic

The Calhoun High School basketball team was hoping to end play at the Lemon Tree Classic in Marietta on a winning note.
The Yellow Jackets entered play late Monday night in the tournament against the host school Marietta with a three-game losing streak after a pretty tough stretch last week.
The Jackets began last week with a trip to Roswell to face former 7-5A partner Blessed Trinity and Calhoun fell by a 56-49 count.
Then last Tuesday, Calhoun went across the border into Chattanooga and lost to Notre Dame High School, 56-52, before capping off the week Saturday night in the first round of the Lemon Street Classic with a 64-44 loss to Dutchtown out of Hampton.
That put them into a second-round matchup with Marietta Monday night after the Blue Devils lost to North Cobb Christian, 85-63, in their first-round Lemon Street matchup Saturday evening.
Calhoun wrapped up play in the event Tuesday evening with a still-to-be determined opponent based on whether they won or lost against Marietta, which played the tournament wearing jerseys that said Lemon Street since they were the host team. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The game is Calhoun’s final one until after Christmas when they are back on the court next week with three games in three days at the Tiger Christmas tournament in Adairsville. Calhoun is slated to play Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
They began their rough patch last week at Blessed Trinity when they fell behind almost immediately and while they were never out of range, they were never really in the game either against the Titans.
The home team jumped out to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Jackets, 16-12, in the second to hold a 39-24 advantage at halftime.
They built that lead up even more in the third by topping the team from Gordon County, 17-13, for a 56-37 lead after the first 24 minutes of play.
The Yellow Jackets remained on the road Tuesday night with a trip to Chattanooga to face Notre Dame High School and they fell by four points in a tight loss to the Fighting Irish.
This time, Calhoun got off to a strong start by taking a 19-12 lead as the first quarter close, but from there the home team began chipping away.
Notre Dame started to find the range offensively in the second quarter, pouring in 21 points while Calhoun had 16 to still lead at halftime, although it was closer at 35-33.
The team from the Volunteer State would score 19 points in the third period while again, Calhoun had 16 and that would give the Fighting Irish a 54-51 advantage to begin the last eight minutes of play.
In those final minutes, the Jackets were outscored 11-10 and couldn’t pull out the win.
That put them into the 20-team Lemon Street Classic, which is held to not only showcase high school basketball at the highest level, but is also to serve as a catalyst for change, according to its website.
The namesake Lemon Street is from the area’s only school for minorities during segregation. Its last graduating class was in 1996 before its integration with Marietta High School and the purpose of the classic is to ensure that their legacy continues, the website reads.
Calhoun began play in the heralded event Saturday night with a 20-point loss to Dutchtown in the Jackets’ lowest scoring game of the year.
While the final score looked lopsided, the game really wasn’t with Dutchtown up just 45-39 to start the fourth period before the Bulldogs outscored the Jackets, 19-5 in the final eight minutes to crack the game wide open.
In a back-and-forth first half, Dutchtown took a 15-13 lead after one quarter of play before Calhoun came back to outscore the Bulldogs, 16-13, in the second to close the deficit to 30-29 at the intermission.
But in the second half, the Jackets went cold offensively and were outscored 34-15 for what would be their third loss in a row.
Senior big man Dylan Faulkner continues to lead the team, averaging a double-double through their first seven games with a 21.7 scoring norm per game to go with an average of 13.4 rebounds and two blocked shots per outing.
Junior guard Landon Chattam has been second in scoring, averaging 11 points per game and fellow guard junior Daniel Streete has been averaging over six points a night. Street also leads the team in assists and steals.
Senior guard Caden Schild has been shooting 39 percent from behind the line and he is currently shooting 44 percent for the season.
The Yellow Jackets were 3-4 overall to start the week.