Jackets finish up at Lemon Street Classic

The Calhoun High School basketball team was hoping to end play at the Lemon Tree Classic in Marietta on a winning note.

The Yellow Jackets entered play late Monday night in the tournament against the host school Marietta with a three-game losing streak after a pretty tough stretch last week.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In