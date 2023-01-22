Zach Lyles signs with Western Kentucky

Sonoraville senior standout baseball player Zach Lyles has signed his letter-of-intent to play college baseball at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green. Lyles, a three-year starter for the Phoenix, made a verbal commitment to the Hilltoppers 17 months ago and made it official last Wednesday in a signing ceremony at the high school.
Sonoraville High School senior baseball star Zach Lyles has signed his letter-of-intent to play collegiately at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, making his first (and really only) choice official last week before a large host of friends, family, classmates and school officials at a ceremony at the high school.
“Playing baseball is my favorite thing to do,” Lyles said. “Getting out on the field and getting to play another four years, the Lord has blessed me to allow me to do that. I just want to go there and get better every day and do what I love. That is my plan and I want to make it at least another four years and maybe make it to the pros.”
While the dream of every high school player is to go to the next level, Lyles seems to be a prospect for possibly the highest level there is because he is one of those rare players that causes coaches to talk in 5-tool terms — in other words, the elite of the elite.
“He’s really a 5-tool player,” Sonoraville head baseball coach Deron Walraven said. “He’s an outstanding athlete. There’s not a better guy to run down fly balls in the outfield. He’s got an outstanding arm. He’s got good speed. Great hitter. He has power. He’s a smart player. But I think he has all five tools you’re looking for in a player. And we feel fortunate that we’re going to get to see all of that one more year at Sonoraville.”
The Western Kentucky University baseball website also hinted that there aren’t any chinks in the armor regarding Lyles’ overall game.
On what they see about their latest recruit, the site reads, “Legit 5-tool potential who will be a plus defender at a premium defensive position. (Lyles) brings elite makeup and toughness to the table with his explosive tools (and) will lead a team both by example and vocally. Offensively, he’s a bat you can count on to make hard contact, wear down pitchers with lengthy at-bats and willing to take walks to let his speed create runs. This is a player with an endless motor that will go hard from first pitch to last.”
Lyles said he always tries to be that million-miles-an-hour leader — on the field and in the dugout or locker room.
“I hope to bring energy. That’s what I love to do,” he said. “I’m all about always going 100 percent all the time, every play. And hopefully I can help lift up my teammates if they’re down and they need cheering up. I don’t really get down on myself because I know I got another bat, and another bat, another play in the field.
“But I want to be in that freshman leadership role, whether I am in the dugout trying to pick up my teammates or I’m on the field. But whatever role I’m asked to do, whether it’s coming in and running the bases for hitters or to come up and try to drive some guys in, I’m going to give it 100 percent. But I think I can come in and be a freshmen leader because I want to (help out) as much as I can in any way I can right away.”
He verbally committed to Western Kentucky over a year-and-a-half ago and never wavered.
The team has a new man in charge after the skipper who recruited Lyles resigned in May after an 18-36 season in 2022. Lyles said he simply wants to be a Hilltopper.
“I went up there and visited and I loved it.” Lyles said. “It just seemed like the right fit for me. Both academically and athletically. I went to a football game and the crowd was nice and it seemed like the whole town came out. And then I went to a baseball game and again, the crowd was nice and it seemed like the whole town was there, getting behind the team, so I’m looking forward to being a part of that atmosphere.
“I did have other schools call me during the commitment, and that’s flattering to know that people like what you do and want you to come play for them, but I made my choice and that was that. I just liked the school and the town and so that’s where I want to go and now I’m going to get that opportunity.”
He said that always maxing out the effort is the biggest part of the game.
“I like to be physical when I play the game,” Lyles said. “By that, I mean, I will dive for a fly ball. I won’t sit back and wait. I will dive for it if that is the only way I can get to it.
“I love to swing at the first pitch. I want to get up there and just attack that first pitch I see. I don’t wait for that fast ball. And on the bases, I like to turn singles into doubles if I can. I like to turn doubles into triples if I can. If I’m on base, I want to get that extra base if there’s a hit behind me. I’m not afraid of that contact on the bases when you’re aggressive and it’s going to be a close play. But I just try to be physical with the game. They say baseball isn’t really a physical game, but it is the way I play it. That’s really the mentality I bring when it’s time.”
Coach Walraven said he has watched Lyles grow into an outstanding player and young man.
“This is great for Zach,” he said. “He’s worked so hard to get to this point. From the time he was a little kid, he’s had a baseball in his hand and to see him sign a Division One scholarship, it shows dreams do come true. We’re so proud of him. But the big thing is he’s just a good kid. He just comes to work every day. He just puts his head down and goes to it. And we’re excited about the type of year he’s going to have this season because we feel like we’ve got a chance to have a good season.”
Sonoraville athletic director/head basketball coach Brent Mashburn said the desire to win burns inside Lyles.
“Man, he’s a competitor,” Mashburn said. “I had the pleasure of coaching him for a few years because he’s played basketball and he’s a bulldog. He’s relentless. He’s a guy you want to line up with, no matter what sport you’re talking about. We’re fortunate to have him here and we know he’s going to go on and do some great things at Western Kentucky. I’m excited for him and looking forward to seeing all the great things I think he’s going to do up there.”