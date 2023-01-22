Zach Lyles signs with Western Kentucky

Sonoraville senior standout baseball player Zach Lyles has signed his letter-of-intent to play college baseball at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green. Lyles, a three-year starter for the Phoenix, made a verbal commitment to the Hilltoppers 17 months ago and made it official last Wednesday in a signing ceremony at the high school.

 Mike Tenney

“Playing baseball is my favorite thing to do,” Lyles said. “Getting out on the field and getting to play another four years, the Lord has blessed me to allow me to do that. I just want to go there and get better every day and do what I love. That is my plan and I want to make it at least another four years and maybe make it to the pros.”

