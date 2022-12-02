The Gordon Central wrestling team is a young group.
And that is what has head coach Ricky Orr excited about them.
Every day they are showing up to compete. Showing up ready to work to try and get better. And he definitely believes they are improving.
“Things are going well,” Orr said. “I’ve got a very young team with a bunch of first-year wrestlers (freshmen) and sophomores, but the kids are working hard. We’ve had some very good matches. Like (Tuesday) night, we beat Pepperell, which has a very good team. Those are the types of wins that can give the team the belief that we can compete with anybody.
“But I’m excited about this group. Because we’re so young, I think everything is ahead of them, so we’re just taking it one day at a time. And whether it’s a practice or a meet, trying to go out each day and compete to get better.”
He said the message to them is constant encouragement and instruction.
“The big thing is that we’re competing every day,” Orr said. “We tell the kids, ‘just keep chipping away’. Keep working to get better on your grips and on your holds and just take it one day at a time to be the best you can be in this crazy sport of ours.”
They do have a few seniors and juniors that are having good years on the mat and helping to bring the young guys along off the mat.
“We’re making huge progress,” Orr said. “We’re trying to stress to the kids to finish the match. No matter what, just keep wrestling. Keep competing. Compete from start to finish. Compete for the entire six minutes. But the kids have come a long way.”
Senior Omar Lara, who won two matches against Pepperell, in the 190-pound division; junior Chance Massengill in the 157-pound class; junior Carter Jones at 113; junior Jose Lara and junior Hayden Autry are some of the older members of the team who are off to a good start this winter.
And after that, the Warriors have a lot of underclassmen who have represented themselves well, including unbeaten Yair Martinez, who is 10-0 on the year at the 150 class.
Sophomore Jayden Jones at 175; sophomore Wesley Garcia at 190; freshman Chapell Hill at 126; freshman Vince Siburkis at 130; freshman Andon Bailey at 165; Jesus Rodriguez, Jonathan Gonzalez, and sophomore Issac Henderson in the heavyweight division are a few of the younger ones who are coming of age against older competition.
“The freshmen have hit the ground running and we’ve got a lot of them,” Orr said. “But all the guys have done well. We’ve just got to keep chipping away, trying to be the best we can be.”
The work they’re putting in right now is to get ready for their Area meet, which is set to be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Rockmart High School.
The Yellow Jackets are the defending GHSA 3A state champions and now are in the 2A division. Orr said they spearhead what is a very tough six-team group.
“Our Region is very strong,” Orr said. “Rockmart is outstanding and they won it last year and I know they’ll be very good. North Murray is always a top-10 type of team. Model is always a top five or six team. Murray County is going to be tough. Now I don’t know much about Haralson County, but we’re working to learn about them and I know they’ve got good athletes, so I’m sure they’re very good. So we’ve got our work cut out for us, no question, but I know my young team has been competing and getting better.”
Besides running the Gordon Central program, Orr also oversees the Ashworth Middle School team so December is crazy busy for him personally with five high school meets and five more middle school events before Christmas.
As for GC, Orr said he wants to see them keep on trucking.
“We’re progressing just as I had hoped we would,” he said. “The young guys are coming along and getting better every match. I think the older guys are too. I feel like we are definitely going in the right direction and we just want to keep that going.”
The team went into this weekend busy with two matches in three days, but they have just one match this week and that is a triangular meet 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 when they go to North Murray and face North Murray and Southeast Whitfield County.