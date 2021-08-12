Calhoun High School volleyball coach Nic Hann wants his players to understand one thing as the Yellow Jackets are just getting started with the 2021 fall season.
That is to be ready.
At any time.
At all times.
They need to be ready.
The Yellow Jackets have begun playing games that count in the win-loss column, but Hann is hardly done experimenting with his young team.
That means the non-league schedule will continue with just about everybody on the roster getting playing time to show what they can do because Hann is still trying to hone in on a lineup he can go with in upcoming 5-A Region 7 play.
"We're going to be looking at a lot of different players over the next few weeks," Hann said. "We're going to be looking at a lot of different rotations. We're going to be looking at a lot of different combinations of players in different situations because right now we're trying to figure out our rotation because we have such a young team.
"And we feel like we've got some very good players, some very talented players, but right now they don't have a lot of experience and the only way they're going to get that is by playing. So we're going to be playing a lot of girls while we continue to look at everyone and figure out where they can best help the team and we're hoping that every girl on the team takes advantage of their opportunities when they come."
He said their youth shows up at times, but they're trying to work their way through it.
"We've had some good days of practice and we've had some not so great days of practice," Hann said. "That is one thing we are trying to work through is that inconsistency. Like our scrimmage last week against Rome. We had some stretches where we played well and and we had some times where we did not play well, so right now we're trying to fight our way through those stretches.
"But I think our young team has come a long way from where we were and there's no question that the girls are getting better. And that's what we're looking for right now is for our players, and as a team, to just keep getting better."
Senior right-side hitter Kenadi Morgan, junior setter Lauren Watson, and junior middle blocker Ace Pritchett are among the players who have shined through the first three weeks of the season, according to the coach.
"Kenadi has done a really good job for us," said Hann. "She's really stepping up and becoming a vocal leader for us and we need that right now. This is a young team and the leaders need to step forward.
" Lauren Watson is another girl who has stepped up and is doing a nice job. She's a junior setter for us and we've switched her over from libero and that's a tough move, but she's doing a great job and everyday getting a little more comfortable at the setter position.
"Ace has been playing well. She's one of the few players that we have that has experience and she's also one of the girls who is starting to become a real leader on our team."
The coach said they are especially looking at the setter because four-year starter Calli Edens graduated in June.
"It's good to see Lauren start to take hold of that position because for the last four years, that was the spot we really didn't have to worry about, " Hann said of Edens. "That was one of the questions we had going into the season because good setters just don't grow on trees. That's your quarterback out there and that's your leader on the floor and so we were looking to see who might be able to take that job and right now it looks like Lauren will have the first opportunity at it for."
He said one sign of their inconsistency came just last week when after an up-and-down showing in their scrimmage against Rome on Thursday August 5th, they spent Friday the 6th working two hours nothing but ball control and Hann said it was the best practice he's ever had as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
"Our ball control has a come a long way since we started," Hann said. "The day after the Rome scrimmage we spent two hours working on strictly ball control and I thought the girls did a great job. We presented them with a new drill that really challenged them and they struggled with it a little at first, but once they caught on to what we were trying to do and how the drill was supposed to work, I thought it was the best practice we've ever had at Calhoun.
"Ball control is most important. If you can't pass the ball, you can't win. The best teams always have outstanding ball control and we want to control the tempo. We always want to be able to control the tempo against the teams we play and the way you do that is by having solid ball control."
He said he and his team are very excited about getting the regular season started, but he has to remain patient because there will be a lot of ups and there will be a lot of downs.
"I think this will be a real season of growth for us, " said Hann. "We're starting the season with a very young team but I believe we're a very talented team, a very athletic team, and it's really just a matter of us growing as players and growing together as a unit. The big thing is to just keep working hard and keep playing hard and keep grinding whether things are going good or whether things are going bad.
"We've got a lot of tough matches ahead of us against a lot of tough opponents, but I know that if we go out there and play with a lot of energy and compete and take care of the ball, then we'll give ourselves a chance to do some good things. I like these girls and they've done a great job so far, we just need to gain some experience and play with confidence and I think we'll be all right. "