The Calhoun High School baseball team will open the Region 7-5A schedule this week with a three-game series against Cartersville.

For the last couple of years, the teams have played each other three times in a week span so that clubs wouldn’t see the same pitchers over and over if they played in a round-robin format with everyone playing everyone else in the same order for three rounds.

