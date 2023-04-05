It is a big week for the surging Calhoun High School baseball team.

Winners of six straight Region 7-5A games before they ended spring break Friday afternoon in South Georgia, the Yellow Jackets have entered April feeling those playoff vibrations as the postseason begins later this month.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In