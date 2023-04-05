It is a big week for the surging Calhoun High School baseball team.
Winners of six straight Region 7-5A games before they ended spring break Friday afternoon in South Georgia, the Yellow Jackets have entered April feeling those playoff vibrations as the postseason begins later this month.
There are just two weeks left in the regular season for Calhoun, which had a chance with a pair of victories near Florida to come back to Gordon County a .500 ballclub as they were 9-11 overall entering those games.
The next-to-last week of the regular season begins Tuesday for the Yellow Jackets and it is a big one for them because they are back into the league schedule with three games in three days before going to Atlanta Friday afternoon, where they will be opening act for the Atlanta Braves when head coach Matt Montgomery's team plays 6A Buford at 4 p.m. at Truist Park. (The Braves are scheduled to play at 7 p.m.).
While everyone was looking forward to spring break and no classes, the Yellow Jackets may not have wanted the five-day layoff that came between their third and final game against Cass last Friday night and their first game on their South Georgia road trip Thursday evening at Colquitt County. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
Instead they probably wanted to keep playing because currently they are in their most successful stretch of the season and looking to maintain those positive outcomes with the postseason just around the corner.
The team enters its Tuesday night game Game One against Woodland standing 6-3 in Region 7-5A and alone in second place behind still-undefeated Cartersville, which is 9-0 in the league.
The two teams were then originally scheduled to play Games Two and Three of the series back at Calhoun on Friday and while they will still wrap up the three-game slate with a doubleahder at Chip Henderson Field, the twinbill will be played on Thursday instead of Friday because Calhoun is in Atlanta to play Friday. (And that Buford game at Truist Park was originally scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon, April 15, but instead will take place Friday evening, April 14).