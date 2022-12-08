121022_TCT_CHShoops2.jpg

The four-game homestand to begin the high school basketball season for Calhoun has ended.

Now the Yellow Jackets take their act to the road. In fact, the Yellow Jackets are not scheduled to play at The Hive again until Friday, Dec. 23 when they face neighboring Adairsville in the last scheduled game before Christmas.

