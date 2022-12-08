The four-game homestand to begin the high school basketball season for Calhoun has ended.
Now the Yellow Jackets take their act to the road. In fact, the Yellow Jackets are not scheduled to play at The Hive again until Friday, Dec. 23 when they face neighboring Adairsville in the last scheduled game before Christmas.
The Jackets won three of those four recent home games and the easiest of them all came Tuesday night when they manhandled Cedartown, 68-28, to close out a most successful opening week of play.
The Bulldogs, who are playing for the 4A state football championship this weekend and are missing a few players who are still in pads, had all kinds of problems making shots against Calhoun’s defense
The Jackets doubled up the visitors, 16-8, in the first quarter and then pulled away by allowing just five points in the second. At the same time, offensively, they put in 20 to take control with a 36-13 halftime lead.
And it is the defensive end where the Jackets’ seem to be making the most progress as the point totals allowed in each game have gone down since their first one.
They beat Unity Christian to start the season but UC scored 65 points. Then they lost to South Paulding last Thursday, but allowed just 59 points before they gave up 52 to 7A Harrison last Saturday in a one-point win and then 28 to Cedartown.
Now the black-and-Vegas-gold gets set to head out on the road, starting Saturday, Dec. 10 when they go to Roswell to play former 7-5A colleague Blessed Trinity, which moved up a classification and is now in Region 7-6A.
The Titans are off to a 6-3 start this year and their game against Calhoun will be their second in two days as they host Alpharetta in a league outing Friday night. The most important thing though for the green-and-gold is they are off to a strong start in their new Region, sitting with a 3-0 record.
They defeated John’s Creek, 91-50 to start league play last week and beat Lassiter, 64-55, and then Spraberry, 58-46, last Tuesday to take the early lead in the 7-6A standings.
The game will also feature a matchup of two solid 6-foot-9 big men with Calhoun senior Dylan Faulkner going against Blessed Trinity senior Brigham Rogers. The pair have played together on an AAU team in the past and the two had quite a match-up in February when Calhoun and Blessed Trinity, after two region games, met again in the Region 7-4A tournament at The Hive.
Faulkner has been a one-man wrecking crew for his team since the season started and he had an exceptional period last week.
It started last Tuesday afternoon when he signed his college scholarship at play at Lipscomb University in the Arts Center at the high school. About five hours later, he was in mid-season form on the opening night of schedule with a 39-point output Unity Christian.
Then he ended the week early Saturday evening in a big way when he put back his own missed shot with under 10 seconds left for the winning points in a 53-52 triumph over Harrison.
He led the team again Tuesday night against Cedartown with 13 points and now has 93 points through the team’s first four games, which has put him over the 1,100-point total for his high school career.
Head coach Vince Layson has also been playing a lot of people through these early days and 10 of them produced points Tuesday night in the win over Cedartown.
Besides Faulkner, sophomore guard Jace Johns had a season-high 12 points and junior guard Landon Chattam had 11 more. And Chattam has given the team a big lift offensively in his first year on the varsity team, having reached double-digit scoring in three of his first four games.
After the Yellow Jackets play Blessed Trinity Saturday, they will cross the northern border Tuesday afternoon to play Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga. They remain on the road next Saturday night when they open play in the Lemon Tree Classic against Dutchtown at Marietta High School.
While the Yellow Jackets are off to a fast start with three wins in four games, they are not the only ones in Region 7-5A playing well early-on as everyone prepares for their openers in the league, which is now less than a month away.
Hiram, which is the defending 7-5A tournament champions and were a GHSA Final Four team themselves last year, is off to a terrific start through the first couple of months and the Hornets, who are 7-1, had by far the most wins of anyone in the league to start this year because no one has more than three.
Calhoun is one of those teams with three wins, along with Dalton, which got off to a 3-0 start, and Cass, which was 3-5 heading into the week.
For Hiram, the Hornets began the year with four wins but then suffered their only loss, a 62-61 overtime defeat to 3A Savannah Johnson. Since that setback, they have won three straight and they are setting their sights on trying to be a two-time Regional tournament champion this coming February.
Cass had also played eight games going into the weekend and the Colonels were 3-5 with three of those defeats coming by seven points or less. Cass opened the year on Tuesday, Nov. 15 with a 59-54 loss to Creekview. They also lost to Roswell, 48-45, in overtime and they lost to 7A Rome, 55-48.
They have beaten Arabia Mountain, Southeast Whitfield County, and North Paulding, 56-46 Tuesday night.
Dalton won its first three games and it appears the Catamounts won’t face a 5A team until the start of Region play on Tuesday, Jan. 10. They beat 3A LaFayette, 49-34, to start the year and then knocked off 4A Heritage, 53-44, before defeating 4A Southeast Whitfield County, 79-69, Tuesday night.
Cartersville, which had its football season just end last weekend when they lost to defending 5A state champions Warner Robins in the GHSA 5A semifinals, entered the weekend with a 1-1 record and Woodland was 1-5.