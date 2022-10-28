030522_TCT_Sonowrestling1.jpg

The Sonoraville High School wrestling team has won two 3A state championships in the past six years and is currently busy getting ready for the upcoming season, which begins in just a little over two weeks. Coach Randy Steward is looking to replace a talented group of seniors that graduated.

They’re hitting the mat daily at the three high schools in Gordon County with wrestling season right around the corner.

The start of the indoor winter sports schedule has officially arrived with Calhoun holding its first swim meet Thursday night at the Aquatic Center, and now it extends to basketball and wrestling, which is officially underway at Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central.

