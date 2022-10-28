They’re hitting the mat daily at the three high schools in Gordon County with wrestling season right around the corner.
The start of the indoor winter sports schedule has officially arrived with Calhoun holding its first swim meet Thursday night at the Aquatic Center, and now it extends to basketball and wrestling, which is officially underway at Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central.
None of these teams are totally at full strength right now with some football players not yet able to join them and when exactly they will be coming on board is obviously still to be determined.
While Calhoun and Gordon Central are working to get better and establish themselves more and more every day, it is Sonoraville that is one of the powers in the state.
For the last six years in Region 6-3A and under the leadership of head coach Randy Steward, the Phoenix have produced individual state champions and two 3A state champion teams.
But now they have moved up and will be in the 4A classification and everyone is anxious to see if they can maintain their recent amazing success. Last year, they had numerous kids reach both the team and individual duals state meets.
In fact, they lost an excellent senior group from that included state champions Colt Weaver in the 170-pound weight division along with brothers Jebb Knight in the 195 class and Jaxx Knight in the heavyweight divisions. There was also Draven Peppers in the 220-pound category, who was second in the state, along with Gavin Harper, who was fourth in the 182 group and is now wrestling at Emanuel College in Franklin Springs.
McCoy Deal was the sixth senior they lost and the heavyweight wrestler was 14-6 in his high school career and the only reason he didn’t wrestle at state was he had a state champion in front of him, but there’s little doubt about how good Deal was.
So the Phoenix are looking to replace a very talented group in the higher weight classes while also going up a level in competition but Coach Steward said the 4A level was just another challenge his group of grapplers would face head-on.
But it would seem they know all about good competition because they were in the same Region last year as Rockmart, which won the 3A state championship. If anything, it seems that Steward and his troops will welcome the different competition and based on very recent results, definitely figure it out.
It would seem the Firebirds’ biggest challenge to being at the best team in 7-4A will be Cedartown, which reached the 4A state tournament last year.
For the Phoenix, the wrestling never actually seems to stop as Steward has a number of camps over the summer with a lot of big-name coaches and former Sonoraville wrestlers coming into to give some tips and instructions. They also hold the Sonoraville summer duals, which is the closest thing they have to a competition after the winter season is done, to end their yearly camp.
At Calhoun, the Yellow Jackets are trying to get better every day and have a large group of younger wrestlers coming in. They are, it seems, like just about every else in the state, chasing powerful Cass in Region 7-5A.
The Colonels, led by Sugar Valley resident and 113-pound state champion Cole Hunt, were the 5A state champions last year, defeating Woodward in the finals. They beat Coffee County and Ola en route to winning the state championship.
And there is a sense of urgency to their current workouts as they are now just two weeks away from their season debut on Saturday, Nov. 12 when they compete at the Lassiter Invitational.
Gordon Central is also in a tough Region with the 7-2A featuring three teams that were at the state tournament, including defending 3A state champion Rockmart. The Yellow Jackets are now in a smaller division and considered to be a good bet to make it back to the state tournament again.
Fannin County, along with Haralson County, out of then 5-2A, were the other two teams that were there last February and they were eliminated in the first round.
The good thing may be that Gordon Central, guided by head coach Ricky Orr, knows all about tough regions because last year, with their former teams, they had three teams make it state with Dade County and Pepperell among the Elite Eight. And Dade County won its first round match, defeating Haralson County, before they ran into eventual 2A state champ Lovett in the second round.
The Warriors are set to begin their season Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Northwest Duals at Northwest High School.