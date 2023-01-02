010423_TCT_Wrestling3.jpeg

The first part of a very busy wrestling playoff season begins this weekend when the three high schools in Gordon County all go to their respective Region Duals tournaments.

For Calhoun, they will be in the 7-5A tournament in Cartersville Saturday while Sonoraville, which won the 3A Duals state championship 3 years in a row from 2018 to 2020, will be in the 7-4A competition starting Friday afternoon at Heritage High School and Gordon Central will be at the Region 7-2A event in Rockmart Saturday.

