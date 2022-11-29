Looking to keep their early momentum going, the Gordon Central basketball team is back on the court for two more games this week.

The Warriors, with three wins in their first four outings, split a pair of contests last week before Thanksgiving and now they return to action over the next few days with a pair of games that includes their first one on the road.

