Looking to keep their early momentum going, the Gordon Central basketball team is back on the court for two more games this week.
The Warriors, with three wins in their first four outings, split a pair of contests last week before Thanksgiving and now they return to action over the next few days with a pair of games that includes their first one on the road.
Gordon Central, led by second-year head coach Wes Greer, was at Mt. Zion Tuesday night (details of that game were not available at press time) before the Warriors will be on their own floor again this Saturday afternoon with a 4 p.m. matinee against Dalton Academy.
“We’re just trying to get ready for Region (7-2A),” Greer said. “That’s what right now is all about for us. We want to be playing our best when the Region games start and I think we’ve played pretty well so far, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do and a lot of things we’ve got to clean up. But Region is not that far away and we want to make sure we’re ready.”
He is absolutely correct about the start of the league schedule being close with their first Region 7-2A game slated for next Friday, Dec. 9 when they go to Rockmart.
The Yellow Jackets should have their full team intact with the football players now joining the club after they fell to Fitzgerald, 21-14, last Friday night in the Elite Eight of the GHSA 2A football playoffs.
Greer’s troops had two games last week in their own Ray Tucker Classic tournament and the Warriors were 1-1 in those two games.
They began with their first loss of the season, a 66-47 setback to The King’s Academy out of Woodstock, but closed play Tuesday with a 66-34 win over Philadelphia Christian Academy.
Like Gordon Central, The King’s Academy came into the GC tournament with a 2-0 record and the Knights, like the Tribe, went 1-1 in the tournament because after winning their opener, they fell to North Murray, 97-64, last Tuesday as they wound up playing a pair of 7-2A schools in the Gordon Country competition.
Like their other two wins, the Warriors got their third win of 2022 with a great start against Philadelphia Christian Academy, which is a private school in Calhoun.
The home team took a 22-3 lead after the first period and would never look back, slowly building their lead after that, but PCA kept playing hard and competing.
D.J. Fleetwood helped the Warriors get off to a good beginning, scoring eight points in that first quarter. Senior guard Mac McDaniel had five, including a 3-pointer and junior guard Logan Curtis added another three. Overall, six different players scored for Gordon Central in the period.
The Eagles outscored Gordon Central, 13-11, in the second period but the home team still had a 33-16 advantage at the break.
The Warriors had five different players score in that second period and PCA had four with Aiden Schwonbeck and Carter Thomas each hitting a three for the visitors.
Gordon Central, however, got the offense cranked back up in the third quarter, scoring 23 points to open up a 56-25 lead heading into the fourth period.
The Warriors had great balance offensively with 11 different players and only three players in double figures. Senior guards Marquavious Yopp and McDaniel led the hosts with 11 points each and Fleetwood came off the bench to add 10 more.
Carter Thomas paced Philadelphia Christian Academy with 13 points and Schwonbeck had nine more for the Eagles.
Going into this week, Gordon Central had the most wins of anyone in the 7-2A with three, but the Warriors had also played the most games with four.
North Murray, Haralson County, and Rockmart are 7-2A teams that were unbeaten heading into this week. For North Murray, before they knocked off The King’s Academy, they began play at the Ray Tucker Classic Thanksgiving tournament with a 98-48 win over Philadelphia Christian Academy.
The Mountaineers are off to a strong start offensively, scoring 195 points in their two wins last week at Gordon Central.
Haralson County won its first two games of the year and one was close and one was not. They began the fall with a 62-38 triumph over Ranburne and then edged the same Mt. Zion team the Warriors faced Tuesday night, 68-61.
Rockmart began the season a week ago Monday with a 64-56 win over Unity Christian in their season opener.
As for the rest of the teams in the 7-2A, Model was 1-1 to begin the week and Fannin County was 1-2. Murray County was the only school without a win, getting off to an 0-3 start.