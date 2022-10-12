The Gordon Central High School football team will get a chance to regroup and reboot this week because the Warriors are off.
And not just from school, but they won’t be on the field with this being their open date on the seven-week-long Region 7-2A schedule.
The league itself will surpass the halfway point of this season this week with three more games before the Warriors are back at it next Friday night against current first-place holder Rockmart.
The open date comes on the completion of a tough four-game stretch that saw them play four playoff teams from 2021 and three of those teams — Fannin County and North Murray in Region 7-2A and Trion in Region 7A Division One — currently are in first place in their regions.
Now a young group with a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are truly getting baptism by fire every Friday night get a week to catch their breaths. They can also work on some fundamentals and get back to some other basics as they continue to try and correct their mistakes and play as well as they can every week.
They have a lot of players in their lineup that have gone from middle school players to varsity performers with no sub-varsity experience gained in between. And fighting through things like that while growing as a player, can take time.
The road doesn’t get easier with Rockmart, which is off to a rocket-like start in its first year in the Region, next on the schedule but after that the Warriors are home twice and hopefully the friendly confines of Ratner Stadium will be the spark they need to have a strong finish.
The first of those two home dates is against Model, a team they are familiar with and have been very competitive with the past few years as the GHSA has aligned them together for a while now.
Then they have league-newcomer Murray County at Ratner Stadium the last night of the season and the Indians have had their share of woes as well this year. They began this week 0-6 and had only scored three touchdowns while allowing 219 points in those losses.
The Indians will host Rockmart this Friday and they were off last week after falling 49-0 the week before to archrival North Murray in their now Region 7-2 matchup. The Indians have also scored just one touchdown in their last 19 games of play.
The new 7-2A has been everything people thought it would be with a lot of good teams and a lot of good athletes, making for some intense games and quite a few teams are displaying the ability to produce a lot of points every time they play.
Two of the Region’s four newcomers currently lead the 7-2A with North Murray, which thrashed Gordon Central, 63-13, off to a 3-0 start and tied for first place with Rockmart, which stands 2-0 and is also off to an outstanding start, having outscored the opposition 104-14 in their first two region games.
Model currently sits in third place in the league and they turned the Region upside down last Friday night with a surprising 24-0 win over defending league champion Fannin County. The shutout was also the Rebels’ first loss in league play in three years.
With the loss, Fannin County fell from first to fourth in one quick swoop, making them 1-1 in the Region and alone in fourth place.
Haralson County, which was a Region champ last year and made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2021, was off to a slow start in the league, standing 1-2.
Gordon Central and North Murray are next at 0-3 each.
While the Warriors do not play this week, the games go on with North Murray looking to solidify its present hold on first place when they go to Fannin County. With a win the Mountaineers would remain unbeaten in the Region and take a two-game lead over the Rebels in the standings while the Rebels get back right back near the top with a win.
Elsewhere, Model goes to Haralson County and Rockmart also looks to stay in first place when they visit North Murray.