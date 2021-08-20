Gordon Central went on the road to Cartersville Friday night to open the season just like they did last year — to take on Woodland.
After a 14-0 loss to the Wildcats on the road in 2020, the Warriors went out with redemption on their minds, and got the ball to start the game, but Gordon Central would struggle to find the endzone in a 43-9 loss to move to 0-1 on the season.
With junior Peyton Wilson under center to start the game, the Warriors moved the ball well on their first offensive drive. Running back Sean Gray managed a couple of good gains in the first drive with Gordon Central’s offensive line moving Woodland off the ball well.
After the Warriors were able to get into Wildcats territory, a bad snap led to a punt for Gordon Central to put an end to their first drive.
Sophomore quarterback Brelace Williams was able to move the Woodland offense down the field in his team’s first offensive drive that was slowed by an Ethan Hendrix quarterback sack for the Warriors.
Woodland, however, was able to regain momentum after the sack and would eventually score and convert for two, going up 8-0 on the Warriors early.
Gordon Central got the ball moving again on their second drive, but was forced to punt the ball away, however a botched return catch by Woodland would give the ball back to the Warriors on the 15-yard line to start the second quarter.
Continuing to feed the ball to Gray, the Warriors were able to move the ball, ending the drive with a 29-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Allen Garcia to make it 8-3 Gordon Central.
The momentum wouldn’t last long for the Warriors, however, once Woodland returned a kickoff for an 88-yard touchdown on the very next play to go up 14-3 after a missed extra point.
In what would be a busy night for Warriors punter Blake Broome, Gordon Central would be forced to punt on their next drive as well.
Woodland returned a 70-yard pick six on the next offensive drive for Gordon Central, extending the lead for the Wildcats.
Struggles continued on the next drive for the Warriors, turning the ball over on first down, a mistake that would lead to a 36-yard touchdown by Woodland, to go up 29-3 with just over 2:00 left in the half.
Gordon Central couldn’t get anything going with a short clock and would take it to halftime.
Woodland got the ball to start the second half and took a Gordon Central onside kick attempt 5- yards for a touchdown to go up 36-3 after the extra point.
The Warriors were able to get back into Woodland territory on the next drive, but would eventually turn the ball over on an interception, giving the Wildcats the ball on the 9 yard line. In another turnover leading to Woodland points, the Wildcats would go up 43-3.
Gordon Central would finally find the endzone late in the third quarter, when Gray runs in a goal line touchdown. A missed extra point opportunity on a bad snap left the score at 43-9 and that’s how it would eventually end.
The Warriors will return to the field next Friday night to take on Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill in a scheduled 7:30 start.