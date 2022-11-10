For the Gordon Central High School basketball teams, the season has begun.
They are currently putting the wraps on the preseason with their regular season games. And one of the signs that the preseason is coming to an end are scrimmages, which the Warriors held Tuesday night with two close games against Woodland.
On the boys side, Gordon Central topped Woodland, 46-43, and the Warrior girls lost by a 33-31 count in the first activity against other teams this season for both teams.
The Warrior boys will be back in action this week with the season opener Tuesday night at Dalton Academy before they make their home season debut Thursday night against Oakwood Christian.
The girls team will play Tuesday and Thursday evening as well before the boys’ games, but their week does not end there as they are also at the NM Tournament Friday and Saturday before everyone begins a week-long break for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For the boys team, led by second-year head coach Wes Greer, they were patient and deliberate all night and played good defense in holding the 5A Wildcats to just 16 points in the middle two quarters.
Gordon Central was down, 15-13, after the first quarter with Logan Curtis collecting five of his game-high 12 points for the Warriors in the quarter on a basket and a three-point shot. Jamari George also added a three with those two scoring eight of the team’s 15.
But the home team tightened the screws defensively in the second period, holding the Wildcats to just seven points while notching a dozen to take a 25-22 lead at halftime.
DJ Fleetwood has seven of his 11 points in the period for the Warriors, scoring three baskets and a foul shot.
They topped them 11-9 in the third period with Curtis and Fleetwood each scoring four each to hold a 36-31 advantage entering the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth, the Warriors were outscored 12-10, but managed to hold on to get the win.
Besides Curtis and Fleetwood, George just missed giving the Warriors three players in double digits, finishing the glorified workout with nine points.
On the girls side, the Lady Warriors, who don’t have a lot of experience back from last year’s playoff team, got off to a terrific start with 15 first-quarter points, but then cooled off considerably after that, scoring just 16 the rest of the way for the tough loss.
They also faced assault from long distance with the Lady Wildcats shooting a lot of three’s. In fact, the Wildcats made 11 baskets on the night and nine of them were three-pointers with their two others made coming inside the arch.
With five different players getting into the scoreboard for Gordon Central, the Warriors took a 15-11 lead following one quarter of play. Briley Stuart, who had a team-high 12 points for the hosts, had eight of those points with a three-pointer, three free throws and a basket. Senior Edna Campazano and sophomore Raniyah Ellis each had a basket and Aysha James and Addy Sisson added free throws.
Woodland had nine of its 11 points come on a trio of three-point shots.
In the second quarter, both teams struggled offensively, scoring three apiece with a James basket and a Kaity Haimes free throw representing GC’s scoring for an 18-14 lead at the break. Woodland nailed another trey for its three points.
The visitors seized the lead by topping the Tribe, 12-5, in the third quarter for a 26-23 lead to start the fourth quarter.
All of the Wildcats’ points came on four three-point shots, giving them one made two-pointer in the first three quarters of play.
A Stuart basket, an Sisson make, and a James’ free throw provided the Warriors scoring.
Gordon Central outscored Woodland, 8-7, in the fourth quarter.
Ellis, who would finish as the team’s second leading scorer with nine points, had six of her team’s eight down the stretch.
Woodland had two girls reach double digits scoring as Reagan Weichtman led all scorers with 15 points on five three’s while Megan Schultz collected 11 and on a trio of 3-pointers and one field goal.