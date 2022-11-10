For the Gordon Central High School basketball teams, the season has begun.

They are currently putting the wraps on the preseason with their regular season games. And one of the signs that the preseason is coming to an end are scrimmages, which the Warriors held Tuesday night with two close games against Woodland.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In