Gordon County Track and Field Championships

The Gordon Central track and field team placed second in the recent four-team meet at Ratner Stadium.

 Tim Godbee

While continuing to get ready for the upcoming Region 7-2A meet, the Gordon Central track and field team was second last week in a four-team meet against three other league schools at Ratner Stadium.

Model was first in the field with 103 points with the hosts second with 76 and 10 ahead of third place North Murray, who had 66. Haralson County came in fourth.

