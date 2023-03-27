While continuing to get ready for the upcoming Region 7-2A meet, the Gordon Central track and field team was second last week in a four-team meet against three other league schools at Ratner Stadium.
Model was first in the field with 103 points with the hosts second with 76 and 10 ahead of third place North Murray, who had 66. Haralson County came in fourth.
Senior Marquavious Yopp led an outstanding Gordon Central effort, winning two of the team's four individual first places.
Yopp was first in the 100-meter dash with a personal record time of 11.28 and the long jump by almost two feet with a 19-09.
In the meet's shortest race, Yopp won by a quarter-second in a field that had three Model runners behind him in second, third and fifth place with a North Murray sprinter fourth. The second place time was an 11.57 as those four racers crossed the finish line between that time and an 11.85, which was fifth.
It pretty much went that way in the high jump as well with Yopp taking home the gold medal and three Model and one North Murray jumper was behind him to round out the top five. Three jumpers -- two from Model -- went between 17 feet, 10 inches for second to 17 feet even for fourth place.
Gordon Central also did well in the discus with junior Matthew Burnette winning it and classmate Parker Chastain coming in second.
Burnette threw a 103-06 for a new school record and had the only hurl beyond 100 feet with Chastain second at 92 feet, 11 inches.
Junior Ashton Henson collected two medals in the hurdles, including gold in the 300-meters with a winning time of 47.54 as there were only two times under 48 seconds.
In that 300-m, the Warriors had two of the first five overall places with Tyler Hedges fifth at 50.50.
Henson's other medal came with a third place in the 300-meters, where he ran a 19.97 for the final time below 20 seconds. The winning time was a 18.96 and Model hurdlers took the two spots ahead of Henson.
Henson wound up with three medals on the day, also coming in third in the pole vault at 8-06 with two Model vaulters in first and second and another in fourth place. A 9-06 was the best vault and 9-feet even was second.
Hayden Autry and Vance Sirburkis also competed in the pole vault for Gordon Central.
Gordon Central did well in the four relay races with their A team winning one, coming in second in two more, and a third place.
The Warriors won the 4-x-400 by three seconds over Model in a close finish. Gordon Central ran a 3:53.44 and the Model A quartet ran a 3:56.78.
The blue-and-silver were second in the 4-x-200 relay, recording a 1:41.06 to finish just behind Model A's winning 1:35.72 and just ahead of Model B's 1:44.99, which was third.
In the 4-x-800, GC ran a 9:53.09 to finish behind North Murray.
The Lady Warriors were third for the bronze in the 4-x-100 relay, but were in contention for first place until the teams' hit the finish line.
The Warriors ran a 46.34 but were close to the Model A team's first-place time of 44.75 and just a couple of steps off North Murray's second place 46.16.
The host school had five other third places and that included a 3-4-5 showing in the 800-meter run and the shot put.
Besides winning the discus, Burnette started the deep showing for his team in the shot put by placing third with a 34-11 distance. Hedges was fourth in the pack with a 33-09 and Chastain took fifth at 32-08.25.
In the 800-m, Mario Martinez was the first of three straight Gordon Cental runners to step over the finish line for third place via a time of 2:20.52, which was exactly a second behind the second-place time of 2:19.52.
After Martinez, his senior teammate Yostin Reyes was fourth with a 2:34.65 and Gordon Central senior Saul Garcia was fifth with a 2:38.48 and the next-to-last time under two minutes and 39 seconds.
The Warriors had two other third places in the mile and two-mile races.
Gavin Holmes was third in the two-mile, running a 16:40.40 and Owen Lowrence was third in the 1,600-meter run, finishing with a 5:27.47. The fastest time in the mile was a 5:15 and 5:19.75 was second.
And in a swift 400-meter race, Gordon Central's Jadon Harper was third with a 57.85. A 56.86 was the gold medal time in a race that saw five runners finish in under a minute.